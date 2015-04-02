dar124's for sale post - Prices Lowered

dar124

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 21, 2012
Messages
1,910
All items, descriptions, pictures and prices are below. I am not looking for trades at this time. PM me with any questions.

I will ship to US addresses only.

I've done a lot of selling on eBay and here on the FS forums.

Heatware

I accept payments via PayPal darrinromanski@gmail.com and Venmo @darrinromanski




Laptops

4. Dell Latitude 7490

$200 Shipped

This laptop is in pretty good condition. It has some wear on the lid and on the palm rest (seen in the pics below) from normal use. But other than that it's really clean. The laptop is in 100% working condition. The battery is in good condition. I've had it running unplugged while getting it ready the past couple of days and it holds a charge really well.

It has an Intel i7 1.90GHz processor, 16GB of memory, a 512GB m.2 SATA SSD and a fresh / activated install of W11 Pro (screenshot of the System / About screen is from the W10 install, but the laptop has been updated to W11). I do not have a power cord for it, but any Dell 65w power cord will work with it.


PXL_20221012_154421574.jpg


PXL_20221012_154431466.jpg


PXL_20221012_154713683.jpg


PXL_20221012_162736095.jpg


PXL_20221012_154842297.jpg




PC's

Dell Optiplex 3040 SFF PC

$50 Shipped

This SFF PC is in 100% working condition and is in good physical condition.

It has an Intel i3 3.20GHz processor, 8GB of memory, a 128GB SSD, a fresh / activated install of W10 Pro.

I do not currently have a power cord for it. The 3rd image below is of the specs for the power brick for the PC.


PXL_20230511_233424661.jpg


PXL_20230511_200824375.jpg


PXL_20230516_220249841.jpg




Misc

Dell Latitude 5285 / 5290 Travel Keyboard

$40 Shipped

I got rid of this tablet because of some screen issues. The keyboard is in great condition with minimal wear and is 100% functional.

s-l1600.jpg




Samsung mSATA SSD - 256GB

$20 Shipped

This mSATA drive was pulled from a laptop when I upgraded to a larger drive. The drive has been wiped.

PXL_20230308_191725120.jpg




Memory

$20 Shipped (per stick)

Kingston 8GB 1rx8 pc4-2400T

I have 2 of these 8GB sticks. They were pulled from working laptops before the laptops were recycled.

PXL_20220228_032407077.jpg




$20 Shipped (per stick)

Micron 8GB 2rx8 pc3l-12800s

I have 10 of these 8GB sticks. They were pulled from working laptops before the laptops were recycled.


PXL_20220303_200209112.jpg




$20 Shipped (per stick)

SK Hynix 8GB 2rx8 pcl3-12800s

I have 2 of these 8GB sticks. They were pulled from working laptops before the laptops were recycled.

PXL_20220302_163543914.jpg
 

Last edited:
re: Microsoft Works Suite 2001 - Windows - STILL FACTORY SEALED 6 Discs

Man, that should be in a museum or a collector's collection somewhere :)

glws !
 
bonehead123 said:
re: Microsoft Works Suite 2001 - Windows - STILL FACTORY SEALED 6 Discs

Man, that should be in a museum or a collector's collection somewhere :)

glws !
Click to expand...


Ha Ha, yea I know. But figured I'd throw it out there. Who knows, someone somewhere could be looking for it!!! ;)
 
