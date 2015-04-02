dar124's for sale post **Added a 3rd Gen iPad**

All items, descriptions, pictures and prices are below. I am not looking for trades at this time. PM me with any questions.
I will ship to US addresses only.
I've done a lot of selling on eBay, and made a few purchases / sales here on the FS forums.
Heatware
I accept payments via PayPal darrinromanski@gmail.com and Venmo @darrinromanski
Desktop
Dell Optiplex SFF 3020
$120 shipped
This desktop PC has an i3, 8Gb of memory, a 500GB Samsung EVO 860 SSD and an activated copy of W10 installed.
It is in good condition, but may have minor signs of wear on the case from normal use. It was pulled from a working office environment and is in 100% working condition.
Laptops
1. Dell Latitude e7440
$125 shipped
This laptop is in pretty good condition. It has some scratches on the lid (seen in the pics below) and minimal wear from normal use. But other than that it's really clean. The laptop is in 100% working condition. The battery is in good condition. I've had it running unplugged while getting it ready the past couple of days and it holds a charge really well.
It has an Intel i7 2.10GHz processor, 16GB of memory, a 256GB m.2 SATA SSD, a touch screen and a fresh / activated install of W10 Pro. I do not have a power cord for it, but any Dell 65w power cord will work with it.
2. Dell Latitude e7440
$125 shipped
This laptop is in really good condition. It has minimal wear on the outside of the case from normal use and some minor wear on the track pad / keybaord. But other than that it's really clean. The laptop is in 100% working condition. It has a new aftermarket battery which is in good condition. The battery doesnt seem to sit completely flush along the top by the latch, but I think that's because it is an aftermarket model. I've had it running unplugged while getting it ready the past couple of days and it holds a charge really well.
It has an Intel i7 2.10GHz processor, 16GB of memory, a 256GB m.2 SATA SSD, a touch screen and a fresh / activated install of W10 Pro. I do not have a power cord for it, but any Dell 65w power cord will work with it.
3. Dell Latitude e7450
$150 Shipped
This laptop is in really good condition. It has a little wear from normal use on the lid and on the track pad / mouse buttons. But other than that it's really clean. The laptop is in 100% working condition. The battery is in good condition. I've had it running unplugged while getting it ready the past couple of days and it holds a charge really well.
It has an Intel i7 2.6GHz processor, 12GB of memory, a 256GB m.2 SATA SSD, a touch screen and a fresh / activated install of W10 Pro. I do not have a power cord for it, but any Dell 65w power cord will work with it.
4. Dell Latitude 7490
$200 Shipped
This laptop is in pretty good condition. It has some wear on the lid and on the palm rest (seen in the pics below) from normal use. But other than that it's really clean. The laptop is in 100% working condition. The battery is in good condition. I've had it running unplugged while getting it ready the past couple of days and it holds a charge really well.
It has an Intel i7 1.90GHz processor, 16GB of memory, a 512GB m.2 SATA SSD and a fresh / activated install of W10 Pro. I do not have a power cord for it, but any Dell 65w power cord will work with it.
5. Dell Latitude 7470
$200 Shipped
This laptop is in really good condition. It has minor from normal use. But other than that it's really clean. The laptop is in 100% working condition. The battery is in good condition. I've had it running unplugged while getting it ready the past couple of days and it holds a charge really well.
It has an Intel i7 2.60GHz processor, 16GB of memory, a 256GB m.2 SATA SSD and a fresh / activated install of W10 Pro. I do not have a power cord for it, but any Dell 65w power cord will work with it.
Misc
iPad 3rd Gen
$50 Shipped
This is an older iPad that I used around the house for various things. I attempted to use it as a controller for the Smart devices in my house, but that never fully panned out. Most recently I used it on our patio to stream music. I ran into various issues as the other devices in our house are PC / Android related. I ultimately ended up getting a small Samsung tablet to replace this iPad and just dont have a need for it anymore.
I know it's older, but it's in excellent condition and is still 100% functional. I will factory reset it prior to shipping it.
EMC 2498
Model iPad 3rd Gen
Storage Capacity 32GB
Network WiFi
Cellular Network Wi-Fi Only
Camera 5 Megapixels
Controller Multi-Touch
Ports Dock, Headphone
Power Cord 30-pin
Power Brick 10w
Dimensions 9.50 x 7.31 x 0.37 inches
Avg. Weight 1.44 lbs
Avaya B189 VoIP Conference Phone
$100 Shipped (per phone)
I have 2 of theses phones. We recently made some changes in our conference rooms and this phone is no longer needed.
They were pulled from a working office and are in 100% working condition.
Memory
$15 Shipped (per stick)
Dell 4GB PC3 12800 SDRAM SNP531R8C / 4G
I have 7 of these 4GB sticks. They are brand new still sealed in their packaging.
$20 Shipped (per stick)
Samsung 8GB 2rx8 pcl3-12800s
I have 11 of these 8GB sticks. They were pulled from working laptops before the laptops were recycled.
$20 Shipped (per stick)
Kingston 8GB 1rx8 pc4-2400T
I have 2 of these 8GB sticks. They were pulled from working laptops before the laptops were recycled.
$20 Shipped (per stick)
Micron 8GB 2rx8 pc3l-12800s
I have 10 of these 8GB sticks. They were pulled from working laptops before the laptops were recycled.
$20 Shipped (per stick)
SK Hynix 8GB 2rx8 pcl3-12800s
I have 2 of these 8GB sticks. They were pulled from working laptops before the laptops were recycled.
$20 Shipped (per stick)
SK Hynix 8GB 2rx8 pc4
I have 6 of these 8GB sticks. They were pulled from working laptops before the laptops were recycled.
Seagate Barracuda 3.5" 500GB 7200RPM (ST500DM00D) Internal Hard Drive
$15 Shipped
I have 5 of these hard drives. All are in good working condition. They were pulled from our PC's and wiped when we upgraded to SSD's.
I can post Crystal Disk Info for the drives if there is interest in them. I will also reduce the price a bit if multiple drives are purchased.
