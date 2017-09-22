DAN C4-SFX: The smallest water cooling case in the world

{} Introduction DAN Cases is back and this is our next tribute to the SFF community. I am proud to introduce you the C4-SFX. The name comes from the German envelope norm for A4 papers and the possibility to mount a SFX power supply inside. With this new product I like to address three disadvantages of the A4-SFX – limited cooling, limited front I/O ports, long production time and price tag. With the C4-SFX I like to expanse my product portfolio so it will be available next to the A4-SFX. The result is a 9.85L SFF gaming case with the possibility to use with high-end standardized components while keep them cool and quiet. How it works The new design used a sandwich based hardware layout and offers space for full-size graphics cards, mITX motherboard and SFX power supply. Instead of mounting a flexible riser cable the new design comes with a hard riser. Therefore the graphics card will be above the motherboard. To provide enough air for the CPU heatsink the case has two mount points for 120mm fan in the “bottom” area. In this area it is possible to mount a 240mm AIO. The fans sucking air from the inside and push hot airt out on the bottom side. Fresh air comes in through the topside. This creates a continuous airflow in the inside between the components. The case allows for easy mounting of either SFX or SFX-L power supplies. The PSU is located in the front of the chassis. Depending on the size of the PSU, up to two 2.5” HDDs or SSDs can be mounted in the drive bay. This drive bay could potentially be mounted with rubber spacers to reduce vibration. A third drive can be mounted behind the front cover. To increase the count of accessible front I/O ports, it features USB3.0 Type-C, USB3.0-Type-A, Line-Out and Microphone jacks. {} {} {} {} Just Flip it It is possible to flip the case 180°. Rotate the front, mount the case feets on the opposit side and flip the side cover. Now the fan area is on the top side. The allows for switching the front I/O from the right to left side. {} Specification Case Dimensions (H x W x D): 239,8 x 127,3 x 322,8mm, 9.85L Overall Dimensions: 250 x 127,3 x 322,8mm (including case feets) Weight: ??? Kg Graphic cards support: Dual-Slot and 2.5 Slot GPU up to 295mm length Motherboard support: Mini-ITX Power Supply support: SFX, SFX-L CPU Heatsink support: Up to 62mm height Water cooling support: 240mm AIO · radiator thickness 38mm with 2x 16mm thick fans · radiator thickness 30mm with 2x 25mm thick fans · radiator thickness 27mm with 2x 25m thick fans · radiator thickness 22mm with 2x 25mm thick fans Drives: 3 x 2.5" HDD/SSD Front ports: 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A & 1x Type-C (internal 20pin plug), 1x Microphone, 1x Line-Out Power button: Premium-grade button Material: 1.5mm aluminum (outer parts), 1.5mm aluminum (inner parts) Side panels: Easily clipp able with Lian Li Push Pin technology Colors: Anodized sand blasted black or silver exterior, matte black painted interior Risercard: Includes PCIe 16x hard riser Price tag: 160-180€ Gallery {} {} {} {} {} {} {} FAQ Coming soon Thank you for reading and your support. Please let me know what you are think!