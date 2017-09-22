DAN C4-SFX: The smallest water cooling case in the world







DAN Cases is back and this is our next tribute to the SFF community.I am proud to introduce you the C4-H²O. The name comes from the German envelope norm for A4 papers and the possibility to mount a water cooling solution inside. With this new product I like to address three disadvantages of the A4-SFX – limited cooling, limited front I/O ports, long production time and price tag. With the C4-H²O I like to expanse my product portfolio so it will be available next to the A4-SFX.The result is a 9.5L SFF gaming case with the possibility to use with high-end standardized components while keep them cool and quiet.The new design used a sandwich based hardware layout and offers space for full-size graphics cards, mITX motherboard and SFX power supply. Instead of mounting a flexible riser cable the new design comes with a hard riser. Therefore the graphics card will be above the motherboard.To provide enough air for the CPU heatsink the case has two mount points for 120mm fan in the “bottom” area. The case will be useable in both direction. Flip the outer parts and the case 180°C and use it bottom up.The case allows for easy mounting of either SFX or SFX-L power supplies. The PSU is located in the front of the chassis. Depending on the size of the PSU, up to two 2.5” HDDs or SSDs can be mounted in the drive bay. This drive bay could potentially be mounted with rubber spacers to reduce vibration. A third drive can be mounted behind the front cover.To increase the count of accessible front I/O ports, it features USB3.0 Type-C, USB3.0-Type-A, Line-Out and Microphone jacks.231 x 127,5 x 322mm, 9.48L205 x 127,5 x 322mm (including case feets)??? KgDual-Slot up to 295mm lengthMini-ITXSFX, SFX-LUp to 60mm height240mm AIO· radiator thickness 27mm with 2x 12-14mm thick fans· radiator thickness 22mm with 2x 12-20mm thick fans3 x 2.5" HDD/SSD1 x USB 3.0 Type-A & 1x Type-C (internal 20pin plug), 1x Microphone, 1x Line-OutPremium-grade button2.5mm aluminum (outer parts), 1.5mm aluminum (inner parts)Easily clipp able with Lian Li Push Pin technologyAnodized sand blasted black or silver exterior, matte black painted interiorIncludes PCIe 16x hard riserIncludes 2x 120mm 25mm thick fans160-180€Coming soon