Dakboard Help with PiHole

Hi guys and gals,



Wow it has been a while. Okay I have a question that I cant seem to find a solution on the Dakboard site or support site.



I basically want to be able to see the PiHole Admin page or graphs though Dakboard. I know that dakboard allows for URL's although it clearly states that it requires https:// not just http://



So my question is there another way to have dakboard allow PiHole to show the graphs aka admin portal?



I mean I tried the JSON and or API ways from dakboard although I cant seem to get it to work. Any advice would be awesome thanks.



BR,

Charles