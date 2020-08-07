Dakboard Help with PiHole

Hi guys and gals,

Wow it has been a while. Okay I have a question that I cant seem to find a solution on the Dakboard site or support site.

I basically want to be able to see the PiHole Admin page or graphs though Dakboard. I know that dakboard allows for URL's although it clearly states that it requires https:// not just http://

So my question is there another way to have dakboard allow PiHole to show the graphs aka admin portal?

I mean I tried the JSON and or API ways from dakboard although I cant seem to get it to work. Any advice would be awesome thanks.

BR,
Charles
 
