DAC/AMP for 2 active speakers + Headphones + mic - What do i need?

Hello! I've got a pair of JBL LSR 305. I want to buy a pair of Beyerdynamic dt 770 (probably 80 ohm) with a Modmic for gaming and listening to music. I want it to be simple to change between the speakers and headphones + mic. The speakers is at the moment connected to an Asus Xonar u7 MKII but it's on its last legs.



I would like the mic and headphones to be connected in the "same place". What I mean by this is that i don't want the mic to be connected to the computer and the headphones to an AMP, don't want the wires to go everywhere.



Maybe there is a simple solution but I'm a total amateur when it comes to this. Is there a device/amp/dac/audio interface where I can connect 2 active speakers, a set of headphones and a mic in a convenient way? (Would like a cheap solution, but willing to pay up to 150$)



(Sorry, English is not my native language)