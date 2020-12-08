Cyberpunk preorder, PS5.

harsaphes
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 29, 2005
- Messages
- 4,789
Morning all from chilly NYC. I bought the game but when I'm in my dashboard I cant find any listing for it? Is it only going to show when it's launched?
Found it. It was under PS4 games and now its pre downloading. It would be much easier if there was a purchase window you could see what you had bought.
Found it. It was under PS4 games and now its pre downloading. It would be much easier if there was a purchase window you could see what you had bought.