Cyberpunk is Available - Lets share how your GPU/CPU is performing

I just purchased Cyberpunk on Steam about 10 mins ago.I am going to start getting all Punked out and Cyber'y in a little while on the RTX 3070.Lets share how the game is running on your particular GPU.I am also going to see how it fares on my 5600xt later as well.Only reason I posted this concerning Cyberpunk was due to its insane popularity among HardForum gaming members.Other threads have made mention of new nVidia drivers that add DLSS and RTX enhancements. Haven't read up on AMD. Time to download some drivers