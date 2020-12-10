Cyberpunk is Available - Lets share how your GPU/CPU is performing

T

tangoseal

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 18, 2010
Messages
9,126
I just purchased Cyberpunk on Steam about 10 mins ago.

I am going to start getting all Punked out and Cyber'y in a little while on the RTX 3070.

Lets share how the game is running on your particular GPU.

I am also going to see how it fares on my 5600xt later as well.

Only reason I posted this concerning Cyberpunk was due to its insane popularity among HardForum gaming members.


Other threads have made mention of new nVidia drivers that add DLSS and RTX enhancements. Haven't read up on AMD. Time to download some drivers :)
 
JMCB

JMCB

Gawd
Joined
May 26, 2010
Messages
537
Girlfriend is sick so I’m at her place, but I can post i9 10900k/RTX 3090/4K results tomorrow afternoon if nobody else does.
 
E

exlink

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 16, 2006
Messages
5,515
I can provide some Ryzen 5950X and RTX 3090 benchmarks this weekend when my GPU arrives. Completely overkill gaming system, but it sounds like CyberPunk 2077 will still bring it to its knees.
 
L

Laffles

Gawd
Joined
Aug 23, 2011
Messages
900
I'm downloading now.

can provide 3090 + 8700k at 5Ghz 4K benchmarks when it's done (in 2 hours)
 
