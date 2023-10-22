Cyberpunk graphic settings and some questions

ChrisUlrich
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2015
- Messages
- 115
Sorry if this has been asked before. Doing some searching and I feel like I am missing some information.
AMD 5800X
32GB DDR4 4000
RTX 4090
Samsung S95B 55" OLED
I have the settings set to "custom" which is basically everything on its highest setting + DLSS/Ray Reconstruction/Frame Generation. Super Resolution set to Auto and sharpness set to zero.
I am finding stuff on google telling me to enable DLSS 3.5 by going into the Cyberpunk Folder and messing with DLSS_D and blah blah blah.
I am finding stuff telling me that that "ultra settings" and ray reconstruction makes things worse for the game? FPS and image quality?
There is so much testing for me to try to see if anything is true about those things. But before I get to it, I am hoping the answers already exist.
AMD 5800X
32GB DDR4 4000
RTX 4090
Samsung S95B 55" OLED
I have the settings set to "custom" which is basically everything on its highest setting + DLSS/Ray Reconstruction/Frame Generation. Super Resolution set to Auto and sharpness set to zero.
I am finding stuff on google telling me to enable DLSS 3.5 by going into the Cyberpunk Folder and messing with DLSS_D and blah blah blah.
I am finding stuff telling me that that "ultra settings" and ray reconstruction makes things worse for the game? FPS and image quality?
There is so much testing for me to try to see if anything is true about those things. But before I get to it, I am hoping the answers already exist.