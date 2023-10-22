Cyberpunk graphic settings and some questions

Sorry if this has been asked before. Doing some searching and I feel like I am missing some information.

AMD 5800X
32GB DDR4 4000
RTX 4090
Samsung S95B 55" OLED

I have the settings set to "custom" which is basically everything on its highest setting + DLSS/Ray Reconstruction/Frame Generation. Super Resolution set to Auto and sharpness set to zero.

I am finding stuff on google telling me to enable DLSS 3.5 by going into the Cyberpunk Folder and messing with DLSS_D and blah blah blah.

I am finding stuff telling me that that "ultra settings" and ray reconstruction makes things worse for the game? FPS and image quality?

There is so much testing for me to try to see if anything is true about those things. But before I get to it, I am hoping the answers already exist.
 
nah you don't have to do anything like tweaking files or downloading mods. just set the graphics preset to Raytracing Overdrive (the one farthest to the right, set DLSS to Quality (i assume, for a 4090 anyway... maybe they're beastly enough to handle DLAA instead of DLSS but i kinda doubt it), adjust your FOV slider to your liking (probably 90 or 95 based on your 55" display, unless you sit really far from it), make sure frame gen is enabled and away you go.
 
