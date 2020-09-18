Cyberpunk 2077's Minimum & Recommended Specs Revealed

SPARTAN VI said: View attachment 280389



Source: https://twitter.com/CyberpunkGame/status/1306991768387321856?s=20 These specs are all over the place. I understand, at least for the "Minimum Requirements," that they want to set expectations for people who have older hardware. I just don't agree with the decision to use older hardware for the recommended specs. For example, I've already had a person contact me in a panic because his Core i5 isn't "recommended" but an i7-4790 is; this person has a i5-10600K. And why would they select a Ryzen APU as the recommended AMD processor... Would rather see Intel Core i3-10300 (or better) or AMD Ryzen 3300X (or better) represented here. Then moving along to the graphics card, I'd rather see current generation hardware represented here so people know what to upgrade to (e.g. GTX 1650 SUPER and RX 5500 XT or RX 580 8GB). Cannot complain about recommending a GTX 1060 6GB, but a R9 Fury makes no sense... virtually non-existent market share and I'd hope normies don't go out and actively try to downgrade to meet these specs.

I blame the CPU makers for using product naming schemes that don't clearly identify the better/newer product and relative performance between models.It often seems like the model names are intentionally obfuscated to confuse typical consumers as much as possible, and then it becomes next to impossible for developers to come up with required specifications that are easy to interpret.I wish we could go back to descriptive product names.Gen-Corecount-ClockspeedThat would make it a little bit easier to follow.