Cyberpunk 2077's Minimum & Recommended Specs Revealed

Source: https://twitter.com/CyberpunkGame/status/1306991768387321856?s=20
These specs are all over the place. I understand, at least for the "Minimum Requirements," that they want to set expectations for people who have older hardware. I just don't agree with the decision to use older hardware for the recommended specs. For example, I've already had a person contact me in a panic because his Core i5 isn't "recommended" but a Core i7-4790 is; this person has an i5-10600K, which we know is more than enough. And why would they select a Ryzen APU as the recommended AMD processor..? Would rather see Intel Core i3-10300 (or better) or AMD Ryzen 3300X (or better) represented here so net new PC buyers & DIYers know which hardware they should consider upgrading.
Then moving along to the graphics card, I'd rather see current generation hardware represented here - again - to help with informed upgrading decisions (e.g. GTX 1650 SUPER and RX 5500 XT or RX 580 8GB). Cannot complain about recommending a GTX 1060 6GB, but a R9 Fury makes no sense... virtually non-existent market share and I'd hope normies don't go out and actively try to downgrade to meet these specs. That said, these recommended specs are probably barely enough to play this game at 1080P.
