Cyberpunk 2077's Minimum & Recommended Specs Revealed

1600447504109.png


Source: https://twitter.com/CyberpunkGame/status/1306991768387321856?s=20

These specs are all over the place. I understand, at least for the "Minimum Requirements," that they want to set expectations for people who have older hardware. I just don't agree with the decision to use older hardware for the recommended specs. For example, I've already had a person contact me in a panic because his Core i5 isn't "recommended" but a Core i7-4790 is; this person has an i5-10600K, which we know is more than enough. And why would they select a Ryzen APU as the recommended AMD processor..? Would rather see Intel Core i3-10300 (or better) or AMD Ryzen 3300X (or better) represented here so net new PC buyers & DIYers know which hardware they should consider upgrading.

Then moving along to the graphics card, I'd rather see current generation hardware represented here - again - to help with informed upgrading decisions (e.g. GTX 1650 SUPER and RX 5500 XT or RX 580 8GB). Cannot complain about recommending a GTX 1060 6GB, but a R9 Fury makes no sense... virtually non-existent market share and I'd hope normies don't go out and actively try to downgrade to meet these specs. That said, these recommended specs are probably barely enough to play this game at 1080P.
 
Huh, recommended specs seem quite low actually. That's basically my current rig which is many years old at this point.
 
Source: https://twitter.com/CyberpunkGame/status/1306991768387321856?s=20

I blame the CPU makers for using product naming schemes that don't clearly identify the better/newer product and relative performance between models.

It often seems like the model names are intentionally obfuscated to confuse typical consumers as much as possible, and then it becomes next to impossible for developers to come up with required specifications that are easy to interpret.

I wish we could go back to descriptive product names.

Gen-Corecount-Clockspeed

That would make it a little bit easier to follow.
 
What I would like to see is what settings the recommended specs gets you. Publishers would do everyone a huge service if they added say (1080P, Medium 60fps) as a description otherwise recommendations are kind of meaningless. Would love at least three categories: (720P, low, 60fps), (1080p, High, 60fps), (1440P, Ultra, Target Framerate >60 here).
 
Apparently I didn't click through to the link and read the post itself. They do give that info just not on the graphic on the stream. Should have know CDPR would be doing things mostly the right way.

Please note that the game is both graphics- and processor-intensive, so make sure these components meet or exceed the minimum requirements. Also note that the minimum is created with Low settings and 1080p gaming in mind and Recommended with High and 1080p.
Doesn't appear in the original graphic/link but the info can be found here: https://support.cdprojektred.com/en...issue/1556/cyberpunk-2077-system-requirements
 
Apparently I didn't click through to the link and read the post itself. They do give that info just not on the graphic on the stream. Should have know CDPR would be doing things mostly the right way.
Oh...1080p. Hmm.
 
Its also with no raytracing obviously. Would love to have a recommended (1440P, DLSS, Ultra, Raytracing, 60fps minimum) spec. People need to know if a 2060 or 2070 will cut it or if a 3000 series is needed for the raytraced experience.
 
Seems a bit low, even for 1080 and medium. And 70GB is a pleasant surprise. Thought it would be more like 100-120GB.

Although I will say, I am not finding it to be graphically impressive. Not bad, but just average with plastic looking people.

Are there Ultra settings that are much more demanding than High?
 
Apparently I didn't click through to the link and read the post itself. They do give that info just not on the graphic on the stream. Should have know CDPR would be doing things mostly the right way.



Doesn't appear in the original graphic/link but the info can be found here: https://support.cdprojektred.com/en...issue/1556/cyberpunk-2077-system-requirements
The recommendation to find some sort of hierarchy chart to compare ones CPU with the minimum spec is a sound one for non-enthuaiasts.
 
Wow, I pretty much was only upgrading to 3080 as figured Cyberpunk would bring my PC to its knees, but by the looks of things I will be more than ready even without a 3080. That's $800 I should probably put towards my OLED and one of the consoles.
 
I've never read a "recommended specs" in my life - that bullshit is for the kind of people that also call tech support for every little thing.

My spec calculator:

How important the game is to you + best GPU you can barely afford), and then DOUBLE that.
 
