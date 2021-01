kac77 said: The point is that this is not how you develop games. You go after the largest market. So you start with console first because they have the biggest market share by far. What most have done is focus on the consoles first. Then release the upgraded version on PC later, or you just let the console version be the PC version. That way you don't have epic disasters like this. Why they thought they could do a top down approach is beyond me since no video game is developed this way anymore and any that have tried have had releases just like this. Click to expand...

Or they could have just developed it focusing for PC entirely, not worrying at all about consoles if consoles were not capable of handling the scope of the game as intended. Now, they could try to port later on or whatever, but if they wanted to make something so different that couldn't be done otherwise, then PC first and primary was the way to go. There are some types of games that really don't work very well on consoles at all and/or require tons of changes to support them. For instance, your game HAS to work with a controller for consoles. Now you can make it optionally available for PC etc.. but you can't launch a console title that requires the player to plug in KB/M. There's a reason that DCS World isn't available on consoles - it just isn't suited for them. Furthermore, the console manufacturers these days pretty much demand parity of features (with the exception of graphical fidelity), so it becomes working for the lowest common denominator.Yes, I get they're a larger market. However, that doesn't mean that you need to cater to them to be successful. However, if you intend to support console parity on day 1, then you need to scale things down to work on them design-wise, rather than provide a barely working product and go through this bullshit. I don't know how much of Cyberpunk 2077's "Good, but not as mindblowing as we expected even at its best" reception is related to having to cater to consoles all along, but I grant that if they did intend it to be a parity console project, then it should have been equally (gameplay, features, playability etc) viable. One compromise as it were they could have made was what I've seen a lot of long-tail crowdfunded titles that involve consoles do - pick their consoles and evolve over time. There have been plenty of even indie titles that may have started out with plans to offer WiiU and 3DS support for instance, but by the time development continued it would be obvious that wouldn't hold up by launch and instead they focused on the Switch. With Cyberpunk, I would have probably launched for PC first and foremost, and announced it would be coming to PS5 and XBSX/S down the line, but that it wouldn't work on PS4 and XboxOne hardware (it may have in theory worked as a lowest-level product for Xbox One X and PS4 Pro , but i'm pretty sure that those manufacturers don't let you sell ONLY for that variant of the console).If they weren't going to just make it an uncompromising PC project and then post-launch decide if porting to consoles was viable, they could have at least used the PC as primary and then know that the relatively smaller steps to make it to the PS5/XBSX+S would be easier than trying every previous generation hardware kit. Hell, I've seen games crumble just having to try to port to the bloody Switch when it wasn't planned (because its basically a whole separate, mobile-ish way of doing things vs the at least semi-PC like Xbox and Playstation consoles) so CDPR having something like 9 platforms to rush to get working likely didn't help. Still would have preferred they made an uncompromising PC title first, but there were other avenues perhaps that would have made it easier than this.