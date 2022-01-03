Cyberpunk 2077 "Soft Relaunch" Q1 2022

zamardii12
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 6, 2014
- Messages
- 3,169
So I am creating this thread because now that we are in 2022, the next 3 months is when we are supposed to get the "next-gen" or I suppose you can now call it "current-gen" free upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X. I bought Cyberpunk last year for $10 for PlayStation with a free Steelbook from Best Buy and it's stayed on my shelf until I knew the game was ready to go. I am looking forward to finally playing it, but I want to talk about the potential update that we can be expecting soon. I know CDPR REALLY messed up the launch, but I don't want that discussed here since it's been done to death.
The reason I am posting this is to re-open discussions about the game since the enormous patch we are waiting for will be dropping within a couple months.
Not sure how many of you follow Tyler McVicker on YouTube, but I used to listen to him back in the day when he was the "Valve News Network," however for the past couple months he's been getting a lot of supposed info about just how much work CDPR has been putting into Cyberpunk. In fact the CEO of CDPR has even said that they fully intend on delivering the game that they promised from the very beginning. After a year since launch I believe it's possible that the next big update to Cyberpunk is going to not only fix everything wrong with the game on consoles, but will also add a bunch of stuff that was missing previously.
Of course rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, but here is what has been shared online by someone with "inside info."
The link I will be referring to is this: https://screenrant.com/cyberpunk-2077-update-soft-relaunch-new-title-rumor/
Rumor Reddit thread: https://www.reddit.com/r/GamingLeak...rpunk_2077_dlc_big_patch_anime_leaks_and_more
So for full disclosure... I have never played the game, however I know from reading a lot about it that the PC version for Cyberpunk has always been "decent" albeit with a lot of missing content CDPR obviously promised and EVERYONE has said that the game should have been delayed another year b/c a lot of things you could tell in the game were just flat-out missing and/or in terrible shape. That being said, this supposed update is literally going to add everything into the game that CDPR promised from the beginning; a garage, improved AI, barbershops, transmog system, and lots of other things. The reason to me the next-gen update for the game is so exciting is because I know that people who played the game on PC who weren't sour about all the cut content found a really enjoyable experience, and I don't think it's a coincidence that Cyberpunk was the most played game of 2021 on Steam. That's an incredible feat despite the controversial launch.
That being said what are your thoughts? Are you excited for the "soft relaunch" of Cyberpunk? If they vastly improve the game will you play it again, or have you been holding out to play it for the next-gen update and you will be playing it for the first time? Or has CDPR betrayed your trust so much at the launch of the game that you won't be giving them any money or any of your time regardless of how much they fix the game?
