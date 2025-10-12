Cyberpunk 2077 running ALL 4 Textures

I was able to successfully run ALL the 4K content (no 2K, all 4K files) listed in the collection, all at the same time, achieving. with Path Tracing on and all visuals set to MAX, without DLSS, over 140FPS using the built in benchmark.The game looks amazing and better than ever.4K collection:However, there were a few anomalies and nothing too significant that I wonder if there is a setting than needs to be changed?Can anyone solve or tell me how to solve this?with the whole 4k collection loaded:1. In the AFTERLIFE bar. from the main door, approaching the water tanks with the swimming strippers, the water tank glass looks like crinkly Seran-Wrap. As you get closer (proportionally less than 20ft away, the anomaly disappears and the water tanks look normal, reflecting the room and lights normally.2. On occasion, one or two of the street adds and reflections of street adds, show up as large pixels, like minecraft visuals.Removing the 4k textures restores the outside/glass of the stripper water tanks back to normal, no issues.Please help or glad for any guidance.RespectfullyJayGame parameters:Running latest version of CP20774K, max visuals, Psycho settings, max ray Tracing, Path Tracing, no DOF, no Vignette, and NO DLSS.System:2x 5090 RTX Gigabyte OC Edition2x AMD 9684X Epyc (192/384 cores) 2.2GB of L3 cache , Gigabyte MZ73-LM2 Dual socket motherboard, PCIE 5.01.5 TB RAM DDR5 ECC LRDIMMs , 2800W4x Micron 9300 Max (RAID / 60TB volume) Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB (8TB). 2x Back up drives Micron 5300 (16TB)Asus PA32UCG-K monitor, MS Data Center 2022 & 2025 & Ubuntu, Air cooled, cool temps, small case, ultra quiet operation