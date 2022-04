kamikazi said: They had a similar deal last year. I looked it up, I bought the PS4/5 version for $10 in August 2021. Guess what, it's still in the wrapper. I told myself I was waiting for the PS5 update. That's out now and I still haven't touched it. Haven't actually gamed on the PS5 in almost a year I guess. That's life. It's one heck of a set top box though. Click to expand...

Same here, except I've pretty much only been playing other games on my PS5 for the past year. Still on Horizon FW right now and planning on playing the Uncharted remastered games next. So not sure when/if I'll make it to CP at this point, lol.I only use my Shield TV for media though, never used the PS5 for media.