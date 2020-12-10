Cyberpunk 2077 Player Discussion Thread

RareAir23

So I looked in a few sub forums of General Gaming but haven't found a thread on this subject yet for people just getting Cyberpunk 2077 so I thought I'd create a thread where we can discuss our actual experiences in the game. Let's try to keep the spoilers to a minimum at the moment and just discuss our experiences in the game. You know? Try to talk about what we're enjoying about the game, how the gameplay mechanics feel, what do we think of the story so far (without giving too much away as a spoiler), the game's pacing, etc. I'll start it up. I started my playthrough on the Nomad life path. Spent an hour in last night and from a pacing standpoint that hour went very fast. I did the first main story mission and I was already in Night City. I sense there were quite a few side missions in the starting area for the Nomad that I missed out on which is a bummer. I am now debating starting over again to see if I can do the side missions in the Nomad starting area...if there are any? I'll play more tonight and into the weekend. I now open the floor to the rest of you. Out!
 
Dudhunter

I have to say it feels a lot like old school Deus Ex. All the different ways to play are a little overwhelming but it’s a lot of fun and definitely engrossing. I lost track of time pretty hard last night.
 
Mylex

Played an hour last night before I had to force myself to go to bed because of work in the morning. Woke up early to put another hour in and as you should see I'm enjoying the game. Not one issue as of yet and I'm picking over everything I see. With how many people I've been able to talk to even the short conversations they put alot of detail in making as many npcs interactive as I've seen in a game. Started Street kid, the wife started corpo. She played well past me last night. As far as graphics it's definitely a feast for the eyes either on a 4k 55in or my 32 1440p monitor.
 
