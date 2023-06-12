erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,942
Might be cool
“The full-fledged expansion to Cyberpunk 2077 features a hard-hitting spy-thriller adventure to embark on set in a brand new location. Over the course of the new story players will meet and work with new characters, including FIA sleeper agent Solomon Reed, played by Idris Elba. Among the returning cast is Keanu Reeves, reprising his role as rebel-rockerboy Johnny Silverhand. The expansion also comes with a slew of new content, including new quests, gigs, and gig types; new vehicles, tech, cyberware, and weapons; a brand new Relic skill tree for even more freedom for crafting one's own unique playstyle, and more.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC (GOG, Steam, Epic Games Store) on September 26th 2023. Pre-orders for the expansion are now available across all platforms, including a Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty bundle including the expansion and base game, the latter being required to play Phantom Liberty. Anyone who pre-purchases Phantom Liberty will receive a special bonus - early access to the Quadra Sport R-7 "Vigilante" upon the expansion's launch, with PlayStation users additionally receiving 3 premium PlayStation Network profile avatars.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309935/cyberpunk-2077-phantom-liberty-coming-this-september
“The full-fledged expansion to Cyberpunk 2077 features a hard-hitting spy-thriller adventure to embark on set in a brand new location. Over the course of the new story players will meet and work with new characters, including FIA sleeper agent Solomon Reed, played by Idris Elba. Among the returning cast is Keanu Reeves, reprising his role as rebel-rockerboy Johnny Silverhand. The expansion also comes with a slew of new content, including new quests, gigs, and gig types; new vehicles, tech, cyberware, and weapons; a brand new Relic skill tree for even more freedom for crafting one's own unique playstyle, and more.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC (GOG, Steam, Epic Games Store) on September 26th 2023. Pre-orders for the expansion are now available across all platforms, including a Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty bundle including the expansion and base game, the latter being required to play Phantom Liberty. Anyone who pre-purchases Phantom Liberty will receive a special bonus - early access to the Quadra Sport R-7 "Vigilante" upon the expansion's launch, with PlayStation users additionally receiving 3 premium PlayStation Network profile avatars.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309935/cyberpunk-2077-phantom-liberty-coming-this-september