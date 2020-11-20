erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,904
"CD Project RED has today published an official gameplay trailer of its upcoming triple-A title called Cyberpunk 2077. Coming on December 10th, today we got a preview of how the gameplay works and what are the objectives in the game. The game sets in an open-world that is America after a nuclear crisis. You are located in a place called Nigh City, one of the last megalopolises, where you fill the gap between the streets and corporate mafia. As a paid urban mercenary, you use your cyber-enhanced body to get the job done and be the best you can. The trailer video is available to watch on YouTube, which you can check out below and see for yourself the first gameplay of the Cyberpunk 2077 game."
https://www.techpowerup.com/274934/cyberpunk-2077-official-gameplay-trailer-released
https://www.techpowerup.com/274934/cyberpunk-2077-official-gameplay-trailer-released