Cyberpunk 2077 - needs more polish for a AAA title

I realize this thread is now fragmented and much of its content is covered in other threads, so I’m going to lock it.
after a full play through, I felt like it wasn’t worth the wait. Probably worth the $30 I paid for it, but not worth the 8 years of hype and multiple release date extensions. It still feels very buggy and not finished.
I praise the developer for quite a few of their previous titles I enjoyed. But this was half baked and still rushed at best.
****edit****
With some more polish and finish this game will be stellar. I’m not saying it’s the worst. In fact we’ve seen many worse AAA titles. I just hope it gets the finishing touches it deserves.
