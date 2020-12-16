Cyberpunk 2077 - needs more polish for a AAA title

J

jmilcher

I realize this thread is now fragmented and much of its content is covered in other threads, so I’m going to lock it.

after a full play through, I felt like it wasn’t worth the wait. Probably worth the $30 I paid for it, but not worth the 8 years of hype and multiple release date extensions. It still feels very buggy and not finished.

I praise the developer for quite a few of their previous titles I enjoyed. But this was half baked and still rushed at best.

With some more polish and finish this game will be stellar. I’m not saying it’s the worst. In fact we’ve seen many worse AAA titles. I just hope it gets the finishing touches it deserves.
 
J

J3RK

jmilcher said:
I know there’s a thread about hardware performance, and a thread pretty much praising the game.

But after a full play through, I felt like it wasn’t worth the wait. Probably worth the $30 I paid for it, but not worth the 8 years of hype and multiple release date extensions. It still feels very buggy and not finished.

I praise the developer for quite a few of their previous titles I enjoyed. But this was half baked and still rushed at best.

I know there are more of you guys out there. Discuss.
I'm not disappointed at all. I think it could definitely have used a bit more development time of course, but I don't know how much longer they could have pushed it before people just started losing interest. There's a fine line there once you get closer, closer, then past your original release timeframes. I've barely scratched the surfaces and already completely enjoying it. There really isn't another game this big, so I'm sure they'll keep ironing things out, probably add plenty of things, etc. We just happen to be early adopters. I think they tried to support way too wide a hardware range. It should have never been announced for PS4 XBOne level hardware. Just PC, and the "next" generation of consoles. That would have let them focus where it was important. Oh well, can't think of everything, and I think they just wanted to please everyone. The game is pretty cool though IMO. I haven't even hit any bugs yet myself.
 
S

Sniper|3d-R|

Play again on another background? Do more side stuff?

I dont have the pc to play this yet, but been watching lots of videos....
 
S

schoolslave

I don't have the game yet - but my biggest gripe is just the total disregard for proper immersion and emergent gameplay.
Things like spawning police right next to the player, no customization, entity pop-in like below are all just embarrassing for a AAA open-world, "RPG" game in 2020:

CDPR had time to model, animate, and properly integrate stupid "streamers" and "influencers".
Why couldn't that same effort and attention to detail be put into crucial game systems?

It's possible I just misunderstood all their marketing/hype videos (still on the official CDPR Cyberpunk 2077 channel btw).
 
MavericK

MavericK

I am really enjoying the game, but it is for sure a lot buggier than I would have hoped.

Of course, I am on a brand new high-end PC. I think most of the people having the worst experiences are on the previous-gen consoles.
 
C

criccio

I've had some game breaking bugs but even things that make me re-do an hour or so of a mission, i'm going to keep playing it. Just having too much fun and i'm feeling incredibly immersed.
 
W

WorldExclusive

schoolslave said:
I don't have the game yet - but my biggest grip is just the total disregard for proper immersion and emergent gameplay.
Things like spawning police right next to the player, no customization, entity pop-in like below are all just embarrassing for a AAA open-world, "RPG" game in 2020:

CDPR had time to model, animate, and properly integrate stupid "streamers" and "influencers".
Why couldn't that same effort and attention to detail be put into crucial game systems?

It's possible I just misunderstood all their marketing/hype videos (still on the official CDPR Cyberpunk 2077 channel btw).
When you get the game, you won't even pay attention to this. Is it annoying? Yes. Do I call my car and drive away and it resets the police? Yes.
You tend to fix the issues and keep playing, rather than get annoyed about it. Save the game before doing something risky and reset if something goes wrong.
 
P

Pringle

criccio said:
I've had some game breaking bugs but even things that make me re-do an hour or so of a mission, i'm going to keep playing it. Just having too much fun and i'm feeling incredibly immersed.
My first 25 hours were relatively pain-free, I've only just started having these mission bugs nagging at me.

There are still a ton of tiny details I've been noticing that leave me impressed. You can tell a ton of time went into the voicework and the side quests in general.
 
S

schoolslave

WorldExclusive said:
When you get the game, you won't even pay attention to this. Is it annoying? Yes. Do I call my car and drive away and it rests the police? Yes.
You tend to fix the issues and keep playing, rather than get annoyed about it. Save the game before doing something risky and reset if something goes wrong.
Yeah I think I just need to play it and ignore all the outrage.
 
U

UnknownSouljer

jmilcher said:
But after a full play through, ...
You're blowing my mind. If you even bothered to finish the game I can't understand how you wouldn't rate it well. I personally don't have time for mediocre games. I'd tap out and stop wasting my time. Clearly at some level you felt things in the title had redeeming qualities. Either that or you're just good with playing crap.

Thoughts:

I'm still in the "prologue" and I only know this because the title card is supposed to appear at some point and Johnny Silverhand isn't on the scene yet (though I'm keenly aware I'm on the quest to obtain him, which I think is an unfortunate spoiler I already know about). Still I've done some side missions, made some cash, got some new weapons, and gotten a few upgrades. All that said there are things I find fantastic and not as great about the game.

As an annoying RPG nerd I just wish there were more things I could interact with in the world (which seems to be a common complaint) but some things I want to do even I recognize don't really make sense (in other words its better that the game doesn't allow you to do certain things). There's a lot of randos in the game that basically are just there and serve no purpose - but I also realize IRL I don't just start randomly talking to everyone on the street. In a way CP2077 gets rid of certain RPG tropes since you can't simply go through every chat dialog on one play through and literally talk to random people and suck them dry for information. But the trope of literally going everywhere and attempting to loot everything is still very present.

The BD dance "tutorial" was incredible. I didn't expect there to be any detective work in a game in which you play a glorified mercenary - and even though obviously it's highly scripted and there is only certain clues you can obtain, everything about the lore (how its used in the world by deviants and the police alike for different reasons), concept, how "editing" and playback works - from a technical and game play stand point it's super genius.

I'm playing on hard and combat is rough. But I guess I should've known that (even the description for the difficulty states in hard all combat is 'challenging'). I'm expecting it to get better as I've read similar in reviews. And obviously I don't have that many levels to have cool abilities. I'm unsure of course what skills are worth getting and I'm mostly playing a "Cool" "Netrunner" or at least that's the model I have in my mind. I'm unsure as a long term strat how viable it is to never have to use a gun. When I play through again as a street kid or nomad I'll probably do the opposite and try to play some sort of infiltrator heavy.

Driving isn't a super great experience. But if you "drive slow" and careful you basically have no issues. The problem is without analog buttons the car just wants to max out its speed. Tapping the accelerator isn't a fun way to play. So I get the complaints here, but it's "workable". Obviously hitting randos and getting the cops on you is really the big issue here. If you could rampage through a street with a car with impunity, ironically most people would complain less.

Bug commentary: Yeah I've experienced some crashing. I did do the RAM config mod, so I'm not sure if that's the cause of any of it (I assume it isn't). The game runs really well. I haven't bothered to look at frame rates/times but the Radeon VII seems to be just fine at Ultra/High everything including grain, flares, DOF, and CA at 2880x1880 (obviously no RT and no HDR) and the game runs incredibly smoothly. As in I'm really surprised how smooth - and it looks fantastic. If it wasn't for the crash to desktop occasionally I would generally not complain about anything. I've seen some texture flashing and my hair didn't render in a mirror once and some other (what I would consider minor) graphical bugs. To me none of that stuff is game breaking or ultra distracting. I've seen far far worse. Not that I'm saying having visual bugs is "okay" - of course I want them to fix all of that stuff, but it's a very minor complaint.

I'm very much looking forward to getting to play more. There is tons of work on my plate and game time is minimized. I'll get there eventually. By the time I finish tons, I'm sure, will be patched and fixed.
 
U

UnknownSouljer

schoolslave said:
Yeah I think I just need to play it and ignore all the outrage.
I will definitely say the talk about bugs is overstated. CP2077 is a high profile release and people get clicks for making controversial titles and videos and articles. However even the press is on the "this is a good game" bandwagon. Which depending on whether you trust game journalism or not should at least tell you something. Meta-critic scores are far far above "average" for a game of any type.

There is SOOOO much craft in this game - it's so much and so good in fact that most of the time when I see people compare this game to other titles they have no idea how hard or what an achievement CP2077 is and basically don't appreciate it. I would liken this to people who don't understand film as art or in general genius level film making (the standard American wanting an explosive pop corn flick or something that sell sex). Anyway, that's a big digression - but I just say that to say this game is incredible at a lot of levels (especially for those of us that are really into lore).

WorldExclusive said:
When you get the game, you won't even pay attention to this. Is it annoying? Yes. Do I call my car and drive away and it rests the police? Yes.
You tend to fix the issues and keep playing, rather than get annoyed about it. Save the game before doing something risky and reset if something goes wrong.
For better or worse all RPG's involve some level of save scumming. That doesn't make me wish that those problems didn't exist though. Generally I find it to be a non-issue, and I do appreciate that the game takes its stakes and violence seriously - Night City is a place where murder, death, and sex are taken as casual and commonplace and for there to be any semblance of order the police are essentially a murder squad. So from a lore standpoint having the police trying to murder you for infractions makes a lot of sense, but it showing up in a glichy way just sucks.
 
M

Mchart

Did the game live up to the un-reachable levels set by the hype? No. It never was going to.

Did the game deliver in all the ways I thought it realistically would? 100%.

People thought this game was going to somehow be something more than is technically/humanely possible with current technology.
 
W

WorldExclusive

UnknownSouljer said:
I will definitely say the talk about bugs is overstated. CP2077 is a high profile release and people get clicks for making controversial titles and videos and articles. However even the press is on the "this is a good game" bandwagon. Which depending on whether you trust game journalism or not should at least tell you something. Meta-critic scores are far far above "average" for a game of any type.

There is SOOOO much craft in this game - it's so much and so good in fact that most of the time when I see people compare this game to other titles they have no idea how hard or what an achievement CP2077 is and basically don't appreciate it. I would liken this to people who don't understand film as art or in general genius level film making (the standard American wanting an explosive pop corn flick or something that sell sex). Anyway, that's a big digression - but I just say that to say this game is incredible at a lot of levels (especially for those of us that are really into lore).


For better or worse all RPG's involve some level of save scumming. That doesn't make me wish that those problems didn't exist though. Generally I find it to be a non-issue, and I do appreciate that the game takes its stakes and violence seriously - Night City is a place where murder, death, and sex are taken as casual and commonplace and for there to be any semblance of order the police are essentially a murder squad. So from a lore standpoint having the police trying to murder you for infractions makes a lot of sense, but it showing up in a glichy way just sucks.
Gotcha. The main broken feature of the game is money. Some jobs involve a lot of time and they only pay $1100 on avg. Some are much more but requires to be upgraded a bit to defeat the enemies. Legendary items cost so much money that a person would be in this game for a very long time to get a chance at trying everything. The money glitch was well needed because I couldn't see myself grinding for weeks in a single player game. The additional bonuses of having a lot of money is you're able to continue the (great) story without interruptions from the need to do side jobs and you can just disassemble everything for upgrades.

This is the first game I've ever went to Youtube because I just didn't know how to play the game properly. From weapons to use, where to find them for free (because you're broke most of the time) cars etc. Once you get a good stash of items for combat the game opens up. Reminds me of Mass Effect 1, jumping into that game the combat was hard (like aiming) until you upgraded.
 
S

supastar1568

J3RK said:
..... It should have never been announced for PS4 XBOne level hardware. Just PC, and the "next" generation of consoles. That would have let them focus where it was important. Oh well, can't think of everything, and I think they just wanted to please everyone....
This is spot on. They should have said it will be released for PC and new consoles only, and there wouldn't be any controversy.
 
B

Bigbacon

Why I am waiting to buy it. I want it patched and I want to be able to get a 3000 or 6000 series video card first.
 
U

UnknownSouljer

WorldExclusive said:
Gotcha. The main broken feature of the game is money. Some jobs involve a lot of time and they only pay $1100 on avg. Some are much more but requires to be upgraded a bit to defeat the enemies. Legendary items cost so much money that a person would be in this game for a very long time to get a chance at trying everything. The money glitch was well needed because I couldn't see myself grinding for weeks in a single player game. The additional bonuses of having a lot of money is you're able to continue the (great) story without interruptions from the need to do side jobs and you can just disassemble everything for upgrades.

This is the first game I've ever went to Youtube because I just didn't know how to play the game properly. From weapons to use, where to find them for free (because you're broke most of the time) cars etc. Once you get a good stash of items for combat the game opens up. Reminds me of Mass Effect 1, jumping into that game the combat was hard (like aiming) until you upgraded.
Interesting. Well for my first play through I may not have that issue, depending on how crazy netrunning ends up being. Bullet sponges in RPG's in general can be a pita. I could lower the game difficulty down to easy and then I imaging killing things won't be difficult at all. Which honestly if that's also an issue for you, then that's what it's there for. Not that this is in defensive of CP2077 balancing, but from your indication hard implies more work and grinding a much harder to kill enemies that require better weapons to dispatch rather than just being able to use whatever you want. If you're playing the game on easy however and you're still having this problem then I would say that's a whole problem.
Bigbacon said:
Why I am waiting to buy it. I want it patched and I want to be able to get a 3000 or 6000 series video card first.
If you're not going to use RT then it doesn't matter. I can max out the game now. I'll update again when I get my monitor put back together and "attempt" to play it in 4k (2.8k right now, so if you're a 2560x1440 gamer you should be buttery smooth with any last gen card, including your 1080 Ti).
 
B

Bigbacon

UnknownSouljer said:
Interesting. Well for my first play through I may not have that issue, depending on how crazy netrunning ends up being. Bullet sponges in RPG's in general can be a pita. I could lower the game difficulty down to easy and then I imaging killing things won't be difficult at all. Which honestly if that's also an issue for you, then that's what it's there for. Not that this is in defensive of CP2077 balancing, but from your indication hard implies more work and grinding a much harder to kill enemies that require better weapons to dispatch rather than just being able to use whatever you want. If you're playing the game on easy however and you're still having this problem then I would say that's a whole problem.

If you're not going to use RT then it doesn't matter. I can max out the game now. I'll update again when I get my monitor put back together and "attempt" to play it in 4k (2.8k right now, so if you're a 2560x1440 gamer you should be buttery smooth with any last gen card, including your 1080 Ti).
you can max graphics at 1080p with 1080ti?
 
U

UnknownSouljer

Bigbacon said:
you can max graphics at 1080p with 1080ti?
I'm maxing graphics at 2.8k with a Radeon VII.
All settings that can be Ultra are Ultra, all settings that max at High at High, CA, DOF, Lens Flares, motion blur, etc, all that stuff on.
Also using the RAM config mod that has been posted multiple times here. I haven't actually looked at my frame times but it plays smooth. If you want 120fps, I'm for sure not getting that.
 
M

madpistol

The last time I had this much fun with a game was GTA V. However, it is very different from GTA V. There are certain aspects of the game where I wish it was a little less serious, but then I ran into the Delamain mission where you have to go retrieve his cars, and I couldn't stop laughing because of the absurdity of the mission!

GTA V rewarded you for being an idiot. Cyberpunk 2077 annihilates you for being an idiot. You have to be very calculated and careful. If you go into a situation where the enemies are overmatched for you, it's game over in a hurry. It feels kinda like Skyrim with guns and neon lights.
 
B

Bigbacon

UnknownSouljer said:
I'm maxing graphics at 2.8k with a Radeon VII.
All settings that can be Ultra are Ultra, all settings that max at High at High, CA, DOF, Lens Flares, motion blur, etc, all that stuff on.
Also using the RAM config mod that has been posted multiple times here. I haven't actually looked at my frame times but it plays smooth. If you want 120fps, I'm for sure not getting that.
no, consistent FPS is what I want, even if it was 30. Just has to be maxed and SMOOTH.
 
W

WorldExclusive

UnknownSouljer said:
Interesting. Well for my first play through I may not have that issue, depending on how crazy netrunning ends up being. Bullet sponges in RPG's in general can be a pita. I could lower the game difficulty down to easy and then I imaging killing things won't be difficult at all. Which honestly if that's also an issue for you, then that's what it's there for. Not that this is in defensive of CP2077 balancing, but from your indication hard implies more work and grinding a much harder to kill enemies that require better weapons to dispatch rather than just being able to use whatever you want. If you're playing the game on easy however and you're still having this problem then I would say that's a whole problem.

If you're not going to use RT then it doesn't matter. I can max out the game now. I'll update again when I get my monitor put back together and "attempt" to play it in 4k (2.8k right now, so if you're a 2560x1440 gamer you should be buttery smooth with any last gen card, including your 1080 Ti).
I started the game on hard, which I think is where to get the most out of a game without being overwhelmed. The machineguns and shotguns are useless in this game unless they are Legendary or Iconic.
So I went to Youtube and they reveled they are underpowered so I don't use them. The videos taught me what weapons I should get (pistols and snipers) and then the game opened up.
A pistol shouldn't be more effective than a light machine gun of the same class.

Then I needed to learn how to hack properly.
I mean these things should have been more of tutorial within the story, not the simulation they had. The the ripper doc explaining the different classes of upgrades with a demo when you buy them, Jackie maybe explaining how to hack terminals, Goro maybe teaching the Katana and gives you your first one, etc.

The characters should help you become better at the game. The skill tree should be more focused instead of allowing me to upgrade the Body just to find out I need 18 Intelligence to access something.
What I mean by this is if I choose to be a fighter, then the other skill trees should be limited, but with everything open you are kind of forced to balance the skills, limiting all skill tree progress. You need money and many jack-in terminals and epic/legendary items are behind doors that need tech or intelligence. For example, one play though can get access to powerful upgrades for the Body, another play through give you powerful tech and another play through is balanced that limits all tress but give you access to most things, resulting in not being powerful at any one thing, this game is the latter.
 
U

UnknownSouljer

Bigbacon said:
no, consistent FPS is what I want, even if it was 30. Just has to be maxed and SMOOTH.
Well, I'm getting that now. But for clarity there is no consistent FPS in any game with any card. That's why looking at 1% lows and stuff like that is important when looking at benchmarks. I'm just saying I've been in open world segments, in the car, and on missions and haven't felt any chugging.
WorldExclusive said:
I started the game on hard, which I think is where to get the most out of a game without being overwhelmed. The machineguns and shotguns are useless in this game unless they are Legendary or Iconic.
So I went to Youtube and they reveled they are underpowered so I don't use them, so the videos taught me what weapons I should get (pistols and snipers) and then the game opened up.
A pistol shouldn't be more effective than a light machine gun of the same class.

Then I needed to learn how to hack properly.
I mean these things should have been more of tutorial within the story, not the simulation they had. The the ripper doc explaining the different classes of upgrades with a demo when you buy them, Jackie maybe explaining how to hack terminals, Goro maybe teaching the Katana and gives you your fist one, etc.

The characters should help you become better at the game. The skill tree should be more focused instead of allowing me to upgrade the Body just to find out I need 18 Intelligence to access something.
What I mean by this is if I choose to be a fighter, then the other skill trees should be limited, but with everything open you are kind of forced to balance the skills, limiting all skill tree progress. You need money and many jack-in terminals and epic/legendary items are behind doors that need tech or intelligence. For example, one play though can get access to powerful upgrades for the Body, another play through give you powerful tech and another play through is balanced that limits all tress but give you access to most things. but not powerful at any one thing.
Good to know, but I somewhat figured that the game would be like this. My indications are already there because different convos require different levels of stats to even be used. I have no points in body or finesse (or whatever the agility stat is called) and they have come up in convo. Also RPG's in general tend to favor players that hack and have access to doors (DX:HR and MD notoriously favor players that dump all their points into hacking skills early on and also other what I would call accessibility skills like super high jump and punch through walls). But I did figure that CP2077 would also let you get things like Gorilla Arms to bypass doors to allow some-what different play-styles to obtain some or all the same items.

Good notes on teaching things too. It definitely seems like this game has a high learning curve. I don't know how to hack yet or hack people yet. So, still learning those systems.
 
S

schoolslave

WorldExclusive said:
I play with RT on with medium settings around 31-37fps (RTX 2060S @ 3440x1440) and it's smooth.
Looks amazing. I have Gsync but I don't think it works under 40fps +/-.
How playable is this game at those FPS?
It's hard to form an opinion of the shooter gameplay "feel" from just watching others haha.
 
MavericK

MavericK

I disagree about the bugs being overstated, the game is buggy AF, and I'm not even getting some of the really bad ones. It's much buggier than I recall games like Skyrim or FO3/4 being at launch, and those were also pretty buggy.

However, it doesn't prevent it from being a great game, still. Bugs can and will get fixed, and while there are some issues with AI and a general feeling that the "life paths" don't really matter too much, I am still really enjoying exploring the world and content.
 
M

Mchart

MavericK said:
I disagree about the bugs being overstated, the game is buggy AF, and I'm not even getting some of the really bad ones. It's much buggier than I recall games like Skyrim or FO3/4 being at launch, and those were also pretty buggy.

However, it doesn't prevent it from being a great game, still. Bugs can and will get fixed, and while there are some issues with AI and a general feeling that the "life paths" don't really matter too much, I am still really enjoying exploring the world and content.
FO4 and Skyrim were FAR buggier at launch IMO. I remember those well. Shit, they're still buggy now without the unofficial patches.
 
W

WorldExclusive

Keljian said:
With Gsync/freesync it is playable
It does seem like Gsync is working, minimal variation between 31-36fps, no dips and speed-ups.
I would say the game itself will choke down to 27fps because of optimization issues in certain areas. One time I had to reset the game to go back above 30fps, tanked down to 11fps for no reason.
 
A

AVT

Honestly I'm fairly happy with Cyberpunk 2077 (on PC), but the game does have its issues. On other platforms I've heard the game is a technical mess that probably isn't worth playing until a few months into the future when these issues are fixed.

Most of the flaws stem from the fact that CDPR played things safe and tried to make 2077 too much like The Witcher 3, which does not have a stealth component and whose not-so-deep combat (compared to, say, Sekiro) and crafting systems are the weaker parts of what is overall an outstanding game.
  • Game balance in 2077 now is about as bad as it was in TW3 at launch - remember completely overpowered Igni signs which would 1-shot everything, then got patched out only to leave other balance issues in? SMGs are incredibly weak, other guns are laughably overpowered. While it's fun exploring new environments in this game, the gameplay itself on the hardest difficulty does not challenge me whatsoever. Shooting through walls with a charged up tech rifle over and over is enough to win virtually all encounters.
  • The stealth mechanics themselves are okay, but (unlike, say, Deus Ex) there are usually only one or two ways into an environment. There's much less freedom to approach a situation differently, due to, among other things, not having any vents to climb through. The actual mechanics of the level design could have been more creative, especially outside the main missions.
  • Unlike GTA, there's a lot less random things to do aside from side missions, and the world is less dynamic. This apparently bothers a lot of people but doesn't bother me that much.
On the other hand, the writing and storytelling are good, the combat is fun if a bit repetitive due to not needing to employ much variety to win, and the game hasn't been as buggy for me as it apparently has been for others. Performance isn't so great, and while I am running at 4K resolution on a card too old to support DLSS, the card's a Titan X and it should be a good deal better. Dynamic resolution scaling is completely broken and yields awful FPS, so I turned it off.

Not as good as TW3, but not nearly as bad as some of the fools out there on the internet want to make it out to be. It's like some people out there just want everyone to hate the game for some reason - I don't get it - it's only entertainment..

More importantly, CDPR will surely learn a thing or two about making a FPS and stealth mechanics in the long run. Just like TW1 to TW2 to TW3 all improved upon their predecessors in various ways, and in particular totally reworking the combat, I expect any sequel CDPR makes will improve, especially as large-scale world-building becomes cheaper and easier due to the advent of new technologies such as AI. It'll probably take this ambitious studio more than one try to really get everything right the way they did with The Witcher 3.
 
P

polonyc2

besides the bugs I keep seeing complaints that Night City feels very plastic...here's a quote from an article I read...

"The elaborate backstory options shown in the 2018 trailer are gone. Night City is beautiful but feels flat and fake — there’s not much to do in it besides shoot people.“This is just straight up b******t,” A Reddit user said. “All there really is outside of quests are soulless NPCs with laughable AI and perhaps the worst wanted system I’ve ever seen in an open world game. Night City feels like an astonishing looking loading screen between missions.

”The police in the game are similarly poorly designed. When committing a crime, the cops don’t chase you. Instead, the game spawns them directly behind you"
 
D

Dan_D

jmilcher said:
I know there’s a thread about hardware performance, and a thread pretty much praising the game.

But after a full play through, I felt like it wasn’t worth the wait. Probably worth the $30 I paid for it, but not worth the 8 years of hype and multiple release date extensions. It still feels very buggy and not finished.

I praise the developer for quite a few of their previous titles I enjoyed. But this was half baked and still rushed at best.

I know there are more of you guys out there. Discuss.
I generally disagree with you. I tempered my expectations and knew precisely what I was getting for my $60. It does need some additional work to get 100%, but even then no game is perfect. Besides, we see a lot worse from other studios and they seem to get a pass. Fallout 76, Anthem, and generally anything from Ubisoft are as fucked or worse on launch.
 
M76

M76

It's better than I expected, worse than I hoped. The main story is short imo, too short, there is too little player choice, too little you can do that actually alters the outcome. Conversations only give you the option to ask additional questions that don't result in any change. Conversations with multiple outcomes are few and far between.

Compared to Anthem and Fallout76 it is a masterpiece, even to the launch state of Ghost Recon Breakpoint.
 
P

Pringle

polonyc2 said:
besides the bugs I keep seeing complaints that Night City feels very plastic...here's a quote from an article I read...

"The elaborate backstory options shown in the 2018 trailer are gone. Night City is beautiful but feels flat and fake — there’s not much to do in it besides shoot people.“This is just straight up b******t,” A Reddit user said. “All there really is outside of quests are soulless NPCs with laughable AI and perhaps the worst wanted system I’ve ever seen in an open world game. Night City feels like an astonishing looking loading screen between missions.

”The police in the game are similarly poorly designed. When committing a crime, the cops don’t chase you. Instead, the game spawns them directly behind you"
The environment is incredibly immersive imo. From sounds, music, scenery changes, etc.
 
M76

M76

Pringle said:
The environment is incredibly immersive imo. From sounds, music, scenery changes, etc.
That's what I thought too, when I went down to the docks for the first time or the drive-in, dozens of cult classic movies came to mind.
 
drklu

drklu

No game lives up to the hype when it builds for so long. It has exceeded my expectations although I am finding more bugs the longer I play. It is still a good game, I am having a blast. Been a long time since I have been drawn to play a game so much. Probably the last time was Skyrim.
 
J

J3RK

polonyc2 said:
besides the bugs I keep seeing complaints that Night City feels very plastic...here's a quote from an article I read...

"The elaborate backstory options shown in the 2018 trailer are gone. Night City is beautiful but feels flat and fake — there’s not much to do in it besides shoot people.“This is just straight up b******t,” A Reddit user said. “All there really is outside of quests are soulless NPCs with laughable AI and perhaps the worst wanted system I’ve ever seen in an open world game. Night City feels like an astonishing looking loading screen between missions.

”The police in the game are similarly poorly designed. When committing a crime, the cops don’t chase you. Instead, the game spawns them directly behind you"
It's best to ignore most information about this game. It's not perfect. But it's still pretty amazing, and will only get better.

There are tons of people that really just enjoy trashing any new game that comes out. Especially big ones.

If this game was EVER something that you personally were considering, because you were excited for it or liked the idea of it, then you should probably just get it and stop listening to people bitch on Reddit.

It's not flawless, and I'm not here to tell you that it is. However, if the subject matter is something you're into, the game is cool. Period. Just needs some polish. (I guess I'll qualify that with, "if you're not on a last-gen console") :D
 
