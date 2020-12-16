Cyberpunk 2077 - needs more polish for a AAA title

You're blowing my mind. If you even bothered to finish the game I can't understand how you wouldn't rate it well. I personally don't have time for mediocre games. I'd tap out and stop wasting my time. Clearly at some level you felt things in the title had redeeming qualities. Either that or you're just good with playing crap.Thoughts:I'm still in the "prologue" and I only know this because the title card is supposed to appear at some point and Johnny Silverhand isn't on the scene yet (though I'm keenly aware I'm on the quest to obtain him, which I think is an unfortunate spoiler I already know about). Still I've done some side missions, made some cash, got some new weapons, and gotten a few upgrades. All that said there are things I find fantastic and not as great about the game.As an annoying RPG nerd I just wish there were more things I could interact with in the world (which seems to be a common complaint) but some things I want to do even I recognize don't really make sense (in other words its better that the game doesn't allow you to do certain things). There's a lot of randos in the game that basically are just there and serve no purpose - but I also realize IRL I don't just start randomly talking to everyone on the street. In a way CP2077 gets rid of certain RPG tropes since you can't simply go through every chat dialog on one play through and literally talk to random people and suck them dry for information. But the trope of literally going everywhere and attempting to loot everything is still very present.The BD dance "tutorial" was incredible. I didn't expect there to be any detective work in a game in which you play a glorified mercenary - and even though obviously it's highly scripted and there is only certain clues you can obtain, everything about the lore (how its used in the world by deviants and the police alike for different reasons), concept, how "editing" and playback works - from a technical and game play stand point it's super genius.I'm playing on hard and combat is rough. But I guess I should've known that (even the description for the difficulty states in hard all combat is 'challenging'). I'm expecting it to get better as I've read similar in reviews. And obviously I don't have that many levels to have cool abilities. I'm unsure of course what skills are worth getting and I'm mostly playing a "Cool" "Netrunner" or at least that's the model I have in my mind. I'm unsure as a long term strat how viable it is to never have to use a gun. When I play through again as a street kid or nomad I'll probably do the opposite and try to play some sort of infiltrator heavy.Driving isn't a super great experience. But if you "drive slow" and careful you basically have no issues. The problem is without analog buttons the car just wants to max out its speed. Tapping the accelerator isn't a fun way to play. So I get the complaints here, but it's "workable". Obviously hitting randos and getting the cops on you is really the big issue here. If you could rampage through a street with a car with impunity, ironically most people would complain less.Bug commentary: Yeah I've experienced some crashing. I did do the RAM config mod, so I'm not sure if that's the cause of any of it (I assume it isn't). The game runs really well. I haven't bothered to look at frame rates/times but the Radeon VII seems to be just fine at Ultra/High everything including grain, flares, DOF, and CA at 2880x1880 (obviously no RT and no HDR) and the game runs incredibly smoothly. As in I'm really surprised how smooth - and it looks fantastic. If it wasn't for the crash to desktop occasionally I would generally not complain about anything. I've seen some texture flashing and my hair didn't render in a mirror once and some other (what I would consider minor) graphical bugs. To me none of that stuff is game breaking or ultra distracting. I've seen far far worse. Not that I'm saying having visual bugs is "okay" - of course I want them to fix all of that stuff, but it's a very minor complaint.I'm very much looking forward to getting to play more. There is tons of work on my plate and game time is minimized. I'll get there eventually. By the time I finish tons, I'm sure, will be patched and fixed.