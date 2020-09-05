Cyberpunk 2077 MP monetization will make you happy to spend real money

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,120
"Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming multiplayer mode will have microtransactions and in-game monetization, and CDPR is taking a novel approach to in-game purchases. Instead of nickel and diming gamers, CDPR wants to inspire some joy when you spend money on in-game content. No details have been outlined on how the digital economy will work in CP2077 multiplayer, but the company says there won't be aggressive monetization and mTX won't upset fans.
"We won't be aggressive, but you can expect great things to be bought,"Adam Kicinski said in a recent earnings call.
"The goal is to design monetization in a way that makes people happy to spend money."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/74980/cyberpunk-2077-mp-monetization-will-make-you-happy-to-spend-money/index.html
"We won't be aggressive, but you can expect great things to be bought,"Adam Kicinski said in a recent earnings call.
"The goal is to design monetization in a way that makes people happy to spend money."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/74980/cyberpunk-2077-mp-monetization-will-make-you-happy-to-spend-money/index.html