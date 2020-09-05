Cyberpunk 2077 MP monetization will make you happy to spend real money

"Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming multiplayer mode will have microtransactions and in-game monetization, and CDPR is taking a novel approach to in-game purchases. Instead of nickel and diming gamers, CDPR wants to inspire some joy when you spend money on in-game content. No details have been outlined on how the digital economy will work in CP2077 multiplayer, but the company says there won't be aggressive monetization and mTX won't upset fans.

"We won't be aggressive, but you can expect great things to be bought,"Adam Kicinski said in a recent earnings call.

"The goal is to design monetization in a way that makes people happy to spend money."

1599341323422.png


Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/74980/cyberpunk-2077-mp-monetization-will-make-you-happy-to-spend-money/index.html
 
as much as i hate microtransactions and although this is self-centered, i don't care so long as it stays in MP. let the kids online deal with that bag of garbage.
 
Same here, I never had any plans on playing multiplayer so I'm ok with them keeping it over there. If you don't want to pay for something you don't have to buy things.
 
readeh said:
You wouldn't have bought it anyway.
It's only in multiplayer and you aren't forced to use money for in-game purchases.
Micro transactions have no ethical place in a game that ALREADY costs money.

That's what the price of the game is. You're buying the game. That's where the developers are making their money back.
 
THRESHIN said:
as much as i hate microtransactions and although this is self-centered, i don't care so long as it stays in MP. let the kids online deal with that bag of garbage.
I hope they don’t pull a rockstar and ignore the single player to add useless shit to the multiplayer. It’s the only thing that really bothered me about GTA V.
 
-Strelok- said:
I hope they don’t pull a rockstar and ignore the single player to add useless shit to the multiplayer. It’s the only thing that really bothered me about GTA V.
i like GTA Online :(
 
-Strelok- said:
I hope they don’t pull a rockstar and ignore the single player to add useless shit to the multiplayer. It’s the only thing that really bothered me about GTA V.
i really doubt it but stranger things have happened i guess. CDPR has always been about single player so i'd be shocked if that happened.
 
KazeoHin:
KazeoHin said:
Micro transactions have no ethical place in a game that ALREADY costs money.

That's what the price of the game is. You're buying the game. That's where the developers are making their money back.
[Enter Cyberpunk2077]: hello mate, nice to meet you!!
 
