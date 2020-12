Cyberpunk 2077 gets FPS boost with a patch for AMD Ryzen CPUs

Users and reviewers noticed that Cyberpunk 2077 has problems utilizing the full potential of the AMD Ryzen CPUs, in particular the SMT (Simultaneous Multi-Threading) technology. The issue can easily be observed in Windows Task Manager, where the game is locked to the CPU’s physical cores, rather than logical. This problem is not present on the Intel processors, indicating that the code might have not been optimized for AMD CPUs.User UnhingedDoork provided a quick solution to this problem, which appears to improve multi-threading support by the game, and as a result, increase minimum and average framerate and overall gaming experience. The solution requires a modification in the game executable file, which appears to affect how the game recognizes the CPU. Do note, it has nothing to do with kernel optimization for Intel.It is unclear how the game, which was delayed so many times, has not been optimized for AMD Ryzen processors. Whether it was an oversight from the game developer or something that was supposed to work at launch, it remains unclear. Hopefully CD Projekt Red will be able to improve multi-threading performance and provide further optimizations for not only AMD Ryzen processors but also AMD Radeon GPUs which still lack raytracing support.