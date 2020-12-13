thesmokingman
Apparently there is some performance left on the table on Ryzen cpus. It's kind of surprising given how long and often this game was delayed yet they miss a crucial aspect such as this... Anyways there's a hack out until a patch is released or they acknowledge it at least.
https://videocardz.com/newz/cyberpunk-2077-gets-fps-boost-with-a-patch-for-amd-ryzen-cpus
Users and reviewers noticed that Cyberpunk 2077 has problems utilizing the full potential of the AMD Ryzen CPUs, in particular the SMT (Simultaneous Multi-Threading) technology. The issue can easily be observed in Windows Task Manager, where the game is locked to the CPU’s physical cores, rather than logical. This problem is not present on the Intel processors, indicating that the code might have not been optimized for AMD CPUs.
User UnhingedDoork provided a quick solution to this problem, which appears to improve multi-threading support by the game, and as a result, increase minimum and average framerate and overall gaming experience. The solution requires a modification in the game executable file, which appears to affect how the game recognizes the CPU. Do note, it has nothing to do with kernel optimization for Intel.
It is unclear how the game, which was delayed so many times, has not been optimized for AMD Ryzen processors. Whether it was an oversight from the game developer or something that was supposed to work at launch, it remains unclear. Hopefully CD Projekt Red will be able to improve multi-threading performance and provide further optimizations for not only AMD Ryzen processors but also AMD Radeon GPUs which still lack raytracing support.
A quick guide has been provided by a Redditor chaosxk. We do not recommend tinkering with the executable files unless you are absolutely certain of what you are doing.
Step by Step:
1. Download HxD hex editor
2. Find your Cyberpunk2077.exe, i have GOG so mines was in Cyberpunk 2077binx64
3. Make a backup copy of Cyberpunk2077.exe just in case
4. Drag Cuberpunk2077.exe to HxD, a bunch of hex numbers should appear (like 01 FF 0D, etc)
5. Press CTRL+F, change column to Hex-Values
6. Put in “75 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08” in the search string without quotes, those values should be highlighted
7. Copy “EB 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08” without quotes
8. Back in HxD right click the highlighted values and select “paste insert”
9. Now go to top bar and click the save icon logo
