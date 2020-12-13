Cyberpunk 2077 gets FPS boost with a patch for AMD Ryzen CPUs

Step by Step:

1. Download HxD hex editor

2. Find your Cyberpunk2077.exe, i have GOG so mines was in Cyberpunk 2077binx64

3. Make a backup copy of Cyberpunk2077.exe just in case

4. Drag Cuberpunk2077.exe to HxD, a bunch of hex numbers should appear (like 01 FF 0D, etc)

5. Press CTRL+F, change column to Hex-Values

6. Put in “75 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08” in the search string without quotes, those values should be highlighted

7. Copy “EB 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08” without quotes

8. Back in HxD right click the highlighted values and select “paste insert”

9. Now go to top bar and click the save icon logo