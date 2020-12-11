Cyberpunk 2077 for $26.69

Xrave

Xrave

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 29, 2004
Messages
7,181
Slickdeals

For PC version: You can install Hola VPN addon/extension to your browser (it's free), change your country to a Russia server and buy the game directly on the Russia GOG Store. You can scroll down to the bottom of the store to change the language to English and currency to USD. You only need to use the VPN once to buy the game.

1607674008695.png


After that, it is not required to download and play. Can pay via Paypal Credit for extra security.

LightsOut41 said:
A "safer" and easier method of payment:

Off the VPN and on the gog.com US site, add $30 (or $27) to your wallet. Then connect to the VPN, go to the gog RUS site, add the game and check out using your wallet funds.

No nervous CC companies or Paypal to deal with when they see a charge come through from RUS. No CC numbers or Paypal logins traversing the VPN.

And change your gog password afterward off VPN.
Click to expand...

1607674026983.png


You can use other VPNs as long as they have a Russia server, you can also connect to an Ukraine server but the price will be $30.

Link to install Hola VPN addon:
Firefox: https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/...unblocker/
Chrome: https://chrome.google.com/webstor...meio?hl=en

https://www.gog.com/
 
Last edited:
A

aldamon

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 24, 2000
Messages
6,575
This is no different than buying my contact lenses from Canada. In for one. Thanks OP!

Pro tip: Use Paypal. My cc didn't like a payment coming from "Russia" LOL.
 
F

flotz

Gawd
Joined
May 12, 2015
Messages
642
thebufenator said:
Sounds like communism if they sell it to Russians for a cheaper price :LOL:
Click to expand...
"The game isn't 26 USD in Russia though it's 2000 rubles. While here in the USA we might be thinking they are paying a lot less for the game if you actually look at the average monthly incomes for Russia and the USA, Russians are actually paying a good bit more than us. 4.18% of their average monthly income compared to 1.62% for Americans (if both were bought in their country for full retail).

What is being done here is Americans are able to exploit currency conversion and economic prosperity to our financial gain.

So no the game isn't cheaper in Russia. It's actually more of an expense to them then it is for us buying it here in the USA for full retail.

To put this in perspective someone buying the game in Russia is paying the same if we had to pay 155.25 USD for a full priced game (based on the 60 dollar price point)" (taken from reddit)

_____________

Just an FYI for people who are interested in this, GOG can/might be able to remove the game from your account if they find out that you are playing a game in one region when bought in another region.

Edit: That may be incorrect, but I'd check the TOS just to be sure.
 
T

thebufenator

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 8, 2004
Messages
1,268
It doesn't change the fact that CDPR is charging successfull countries more money than poor countries. Not everyone in the US is rich :meh:

I know it is common for this as well.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,146
Jim Kim said:
If you can't find it at the price you want to pay steal it.
sigh
Click to expand...
It is not the same thing when you go around looking for loops holes on a brand new release to get it dirt cheap. If you believe $60 is too much for a game then you are free to wait til it is on sale.
 
R

Ragenrok

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 15, 2007
Messages
4,309
arr4ws said:
you should support CD projekt red instead of using loopholes .
Click to expand...
You mean the same company that promises "no crunch" and other stuff then turns around and forces crunch on their employees? Now that the game is out the only people affected by this is the owners and investors of cd projekt red so you'll have to excuse me if I don't find any fucks to give about supporting them at full prices after breaking their promise about how to they will treat their employees. I'm still supporting them as I could just as easily go pirate this thanks to the drm free gog version, when the news article was posted about the crunch promise being broken the phrase "vote with your wallet" was used a few times and this is a perfect way to do it imo.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,146
Ragenrok said:
You mean the same company that promises "no crunch" and other stuff then turns around and forces crunch on their employees? Now that the game is out the only people affected by this is the owners and investors of cd projekt red so you'll have to excuse me if I don't find any fucks to give about supporting them at full prices after breaking their promise about how to they will treat their employees. I'm still supporting them as I could just as easily go pirate this thanks to the drm free gog version, when the news article was posted about the crunch promise being broken the phrase "vote with your wallet" was used a few times and this is a perfect way to do it imo.
Click to expand...
No the employees are effected also. They get a cut of the sales and also gotten OT for the hours worked. CDPR actually takes good care of their employees. A lot of companies force 80 hour work weeks and don't even give you OT or a cut of the sales.
 
R

Ragenrok

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 15, 2007
Messages
4,309
vegeta535 said:
No the employees are effected also. They get a cut of the sales and also gotten OT for the hours worked. CDPR actually takes good care of their employees. A lot of companies force 80 hour work weeks and don't even give you OT or a cut of the sales.
Click to expand...
fair enough, I didn't realise they actually profit share which is cool but doesnt excuse the broken promise (yes it bugs me alot lol). Personally though I'm not going to lose any sleep over finding a loophole to pay less for a game from a dev who has no issues breaking promises. This is still way better than pirating or buying from scummy grey market sites and honestly I wasn't planning on buying it until it was on sale for 50% of less anyways due to current bugs/issues and my back catalog so its not like they "lost" extra cash from me lol.
 
Last edited:
T

Tylerdurdened

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 14, 2006
Messages
2,890
flotz said:
"The game isn't 26 USD in Russia though it's 2000 rubles. While here in the USA we might be thinking they are paying a lot less for the game if you actually look at the average monthly incomes for Russia and the USA, Russians are actually paying a good bit more than us. 4.18% of their average monthly income compared to 1.62% for Americans (if both were bought in their country for full retail).

What is being done here is Americans are able to exploit currency conversion and economic prosperity to our financial gain.

So no the game isn't cheaper in Russia. It's actually more of an expense to them then it is for us buying it here in the USA for full retail.

To put this in perspective someone buying the game in Russia is paying the same if we had to pay 155.25 USD for a full priced game (based on the 60 dollar price point)" (taken from reddit)

_____________

Just an FYI for people who are interested in this, GOG can/might be able to remove the game from your account if they find out that you are playing a game in one region when bought in another region.

Edit: That may be incorrect, but I'd check the TOS just to be sure.
Click to expand...
Correct, and it's very generous of GOG to allow flexible pricing like this - it allows countries with lower median incomes to be able to afford games like this. Not many companies do this for their customers.
 
UltraTaco

UltraTaco

Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2020
Messages
994
My brother also buys certain things from walmart vs home depot or lowes. Lol, celery, tuna and a few tubes of some construction glue tubes!🤪😂 Taco thinks it's acceptable, although going overseas for a purchase nd then mask your country of origin might be getting close to borderline okay.
 
K

kju1

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 27, 2002
Messages
3,354
Tylerdurdened said:
Correct, and it's very generous of GOG to allow flexible pricing like this - it allows countries with lower median incomes to be able to afford games like this. Not many companies do this for their customers.
Click to expand...

Imports are typically more expensive everywhere. Digital items arent as easy to compare.

They arent being nice they are just charging what the market will bear.
 
T

Tylerdurdened

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 14, 2006
Messages
2,890
thebufenator said:
It doesn't change the fact that CDPR is charging successfull countries more money than poor countries. Not everyone in the US is rich :meh:

I know it is common for this as well.
Click to expand...
What? What kind of logic is this? That's not how math works
They're not charging you more. They're charging other countries less...
Do you really somehow expect custom pricing per your individual income? What the ??? Where's your head, man?
 
R

Rev. Night

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2004
Messages
480
I see zero problem with what the OP is doing. CDPR being the good guys? They'd charge you $100 if they could get away with it. The eknights on this thread are ridiculous, at least the OP is still paying for it.

Personally I'm going to take the same path that I did for Witcher 3 -- wait a year until I can pay $30 for game+all DLC + year of patches + year of community mod support.

Now if you will excuse me, I am almost done with Horizon Zero Dawn ($30+DLC+patches, debut August 2020) and next up I have Red Dead Redemption 2 ($40+patches, debut Dec 2019).
 
L

LightsOut41

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 5, 2017
Messages
477
A "safer" and easier method of payment:

Off the VPN and on the gog.com US site, add $30 (or $27) to your wallet. Then connect to the VPN, go to the gog RUS site, add the game and check out using your wallet funds.

No nervous CC companies or Paypal to deal with when they see a charge come through from RUS. No CC numbers or Paypal logins traversing the VPN.

And change your gog password afterward off VPN.
 
T

TheToE!

[H] Brewmaster
Joined
May 17, 2005
Messages
7,650
All the time I hear you dumb asses pre-ordering for some stupid ass in game hat or early beta access from a publisher that hates us, and now you fuckers want to take the only dev/pub that gives a damn about us and short change them...If ever there was a time when a dev/pub deserved our support it's now, and it's CDPR.
 
DejaWiz

DejaWiz

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 15, 2005
Messages
20,639
For those complaining that everyone should just buy the game at full USD pricing in order to support CDPR: GOG.com is *owned and operated* by CDPR.

100% of the profits generated by Cyber77 sold on GOG go to CDPR - there is no hosting cut that is taken away like with Epic or Steam.
 
legcramp

legcramp

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
11,123
DejaWiz said:
For those complaining that everyone should just buy the game at full USD pricing in order to support CDPR: GOG.com is *owned and operated* by CDPR.

100% of the profits generated by Cyber77 sold on GOG go to CDPR - there is no hosting cut that is taken away like with Epic or Steam.
Click to expand...

but but but they not paying $60

in 4 1
 
jlbenedict

jlbenedict

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 22, 2005
Messages
1,440
what is even more laughable: How many that are taking advantage of this loophole, stood in line to buy one of those RTX's' that cost more than one of my mortgage payments? (considering it takes a high end rig to run this game well)

This is the same mentality as my manger... he earns six digits... lives in a secure, gated community.. drives around proud in his Audi.. but will ask me how to "download torrents"... F' that lmao.. go buy it you cheap f'er
 
M

Mosie100

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 4, 2010
Messages
179
Xrave said:
Slickdeals

For PC version: You can install Hola VPN addon/extension to your browser (it's free), change your country to a Russia server and buy the game directly on the Russia GOG Store. You can scroll down to the bottom of the store to change the language to English and currency to USD. You only need to use the VPN once to buy the game.

After that, it is not required to download and play. Can pay via Paypal Credit for extra security.

You can use other VPNs as long as they have a Russia server, you can also connect to an Ukraine server but the price will be $30.

Link to install Hola VPN addon:
Firefox: https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/...unblocker/
Chrome: https://chrome.google.com/webstor...meio?hl=en

https://www.gog.com/
Click to expand...
Just a heads up if you're going to do this I highly recommend nobody get Hola!
It's a privacy disaster -- they can get all of your information. Nothing is free....
If you're going to do it have nordvpn or some other type of vpn access, hola is a nightmare.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,146
jlbenedict said:
what is even more laughable: How many that are taking advantage of this loophole, stood in line to buy one of those RTX's' that cost more than one of my mortgage payments? (considering it takes a high end rig to run this game well)

This is the same mentality as my manger... he earns six digits... lives in a secure, gated community.. drives around proud in his Audi.. but will ask me how to "download torrents"... F' that lmao.. go buy it you cheap f'er
Click to expand...
Ikr? It is so funny how people rationale the things they do when it suits them.
 
DejaWiz

DejaWiz

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 15, 2005
Messages
20,639
jlbenedict said:
what is even more laughable: How many that are taking advantage of this loophole, stood in line to buy one of those RTX's' that cost more than one of my mortgage payments? (considering it takes a high end rig to run this game well)

This is the same mentality as my manger... he earns six digits... lives in a secure, gated community.. drives around proud in his Audi.. but will ask me how to "download torrents"... F' that lmao.. go buy it you cheap f'er
Click to expand...

It's a matter of personal perspective:
A $500+ GPU is going to be the key component to running Cyberpunk 2077, along with any other games past, present, and near future for thousands of hours before its usability and enjoyment is depleted.

A single game...a handful of hours, in comparison.
 
W

WorldExclusive

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 26, 2009
Messages
11,080
jlbenedict said:
what is even more laughable: How many that are taking advantage of this loophole, stood in line to buy one of those RTX's' that cost more than one of my mortgage payments? (considering it takes a high end rig to run this game well)

This is the same mentality as my manger... he earns six digits... lives in a secure, gated community.. drives around proud in his Audi.. but will ask me how to "download torrents"... F' that lmao.. go buy it you cheap f'er
Click to expand...
The people with money is teaching you something. Pay less for the things that don't matter much.
That RTX card can be used for a lot more than playing games and it retain its value. Can't resale a game after playing it.
 
W

WorldExclusive

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 26, 2009
Messages
11,080
repoman0 said:
Weird, the game doesn’t seem broken to me at all, 10 hours in so far. It’s okay to just admit you’re cheap or poor, nothing wrong with that.
Click to expand...
Very cheap but far form poor. I have time during the day to chat on forums, I'm doing fine.

Now excuse me while I have to go into the game files and bind keys because the games doesn't make it easy to do so and fix the popping audio issue.
 
Last edited:
T

Tylerdurdened

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 14, 2006
Messages
2,890
jlbenedict said:
what is even more laughable: How many that are taking advantage of this loophole, stood in line to buy one of those RTX's' that cost more than one of my mortgage payments? (considering it takes a high end rig to run this game well)

This is the same mentality as my manger... he earns six digits... lives in a secure, gated community.. drives around proud in his Audi.. but will ask me how to "download torrents"... F' that lmao.. go buy it you cheap f'er
Click to expand...
Why do you think he drives an Audi and lives in a gated community and you don't? Because you pay for games and he doesn't, so he puts that $$$$ into his fancy lifestyle! I am kidding :) I don't like that attitude, either.
 
A

arestavo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 25, 2013
Messages
1,640
Eat the rich! Like the game seems to imply!!!!

/s

Nah - I'm like 11 or 12 hours in starting as Corpo and doing every side quest and police action, and just completed the first act. Had zero crashes until act 2 started (gonna have to figure that out).

Just buy the fucking game from GoG - who gives a shit if it's from Russia GoG or NA GoG? It supports CDPR either way!

(exits thread with the driving, futuristic combat music from CP2077, and chops a motherfucker's head off right before leaving)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top