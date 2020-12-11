Cyberpunk 2077 for $26.69

"The game isn't 26 USD in Russia though it's 2000 rubles. While here in the USA we might be thinking they are paying a lot less for the game if you actually look at the average monthly incomes for Russia and the USA, Russians are actually paying a good bit more than us. 4.18% of their average monthly income compared to 1.62% for Americans (if both were bought in their country for full retail).



What is being done here is Americans are able to exploit currency conversion and economic prosperity to our financial gain.



So no the game isn't cheaper in Russia. It's actually more of an expense to them then it is for us buying it here in the USA for full retail.



To put this in perspective someone buying the game in Russia is paying the same if we had to pay 155.25 USD for a full priced game (based on the 60 dollar price point)" (taken from reddit)



Just an FYI for people who are interested in this, GOG can/might be able to remove the game from your account if they find out that you are playing a game in one region when bought in another region.



Edit: That may be incorrect, but I'd check the TOS just to be sure.