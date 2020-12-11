Cyberpunk 2077 for $26.67

Xrave
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 29, 2004
- Messages
- 7,181
Slickdeals
For PC version: You can install Hola VPN addon/extension to your browser (it's free), change your country to a Russia server and buy the game directly on the Russia GOG Store. You can scroll down to the bottom of the store to change the language to English and currency to USD. You only need to use the VPN once to buy the game.
After that, it is not required to download and play. Can pay via Paypal Credit for extra security.
You can use other VPNs as long as they have a Russia server, you can also connect to an Ukraine server but the price will be $30.
Link to install Hola VPN addon:
Firefox: https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/...unblocker/
Chrome: https://chrome.google.com/webstor...meio?hl=en
https://www.gog.com/
