Cyberpunk 2077 for $26.67

Xrave

Xrave

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 29, 2004
Messages
7,181
For PC version: You can install Hola VPN addon/extension to your browser (it's free), change your country to a Russia server and buy the game directly on the Russia GOG Store. You can scroll down to the bottom of the store to change the language to English and currency to USD. You only need to use the VPN once to buy the game.

1607674008695.png


After that, it is not required to download and play. Can pay via Paypal Credit for extra security.

1607674026983.png


You can use other VPNs as long as they have a Russia server, you can also connect to an Ukraine server but the price will be $30.

Link to install Hola VPN addon:
Firefox: https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/...unblocker/
Chrome: https://chrome.google.com/webstor...meio?hl=en

https://www.gog.com/
 
