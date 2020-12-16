Cyberpunk 2077 - did not live up to the hype

jmilcher

I know there’s a thread about hardware performance, and a thread pretty much praising the game.

But after a full play through, I felt like it wasn’t worth the wait. Probably worth the $30 I paid for it, but not worth the 8 years of hype and multiple release date extensions. It still feels very buggy and not finished.

I praise the developer for quite a few of their previous titles I enjoyed. But this was half baked and still rushed at best.

I know there are more of you guys out there. Discuss.
 
