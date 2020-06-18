Cyberpunk 2077 delayed to November 19th

Are there even "journalists" anymore? I thought it was just "influencers" now.
I would tend to agree on not wanting their input on the game. CDPR has a vision for the game. Don't change that because journalist(s) have their own opinions (and likely wants something changed just to be able to tell everyone how it was their input).
Oh, no, who could've seen this coming? It's just so shockingly expected that it barely qualifies as news.
But it's finished, guys, just like it was finished half a year ago, and again before that, trust us. It has nothing to do with our long mismanagement record, high turnover rate and abysmal working conditions.
Cyberpunk 2019 2020 2077 will be the most polished game of the decade. Which decade remains to be seen, though.