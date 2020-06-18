Cyberpunk 2077 delayed to November 19th

Oh, no, who could've seen this coming? It's just so shockingly expected that it barely qualifies as news.



But it's finished, guys, just like it was finished half a year ago, and again before that, trust us. It has nothing to do with our long mismanagement record, high turnover rate and abysmal working conditions.



Cyberpunk 2019 2020 2077 will be the most polished game of the decade. Which decade remains to be seen, though.