Cyberpunk 2077 delayed to November 19th

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
10,765
I don't want to hear journlaists opinions, and definitely don't want their input included in the game.
 
T

ThatITGuy

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 5, 2017
Messages
397
Are there even "journalists" anymore? I thought it was just "influencers" now.
I would tend to agree on not wanting their input on the game. CDPR has a vision for the game. Don't change that because journalist(s) have their own opinions (and likely wants something changed just to be able to tell everyone how it was their input).
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,609
so it's pretty much a next gen console launch title...plus I'm sure the delay was so Nvidia/AMD could have enough time to release their next gen hardware...
 
M

mls1995

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 20, 2007
Messages
3,426
starting to be glad I never pre-ordered this game (even though I still think it'll be at least pretty good)
 
M

Meeho

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 16, 2010
Messages
4,911
Oh, no, who could've seen this coming? It's just so shockingly expected that it barely qualifies as news.

But it's finished, guys, just like it was finished half a year ago, and again before that, trust us. It has nothing to do with our long mismanagement record, high turnover rate and abysmal working conditions.

Cyberpunk 2019 2020 2077 will be the most polished game of the decade. Which decade remains to be seen, though.
 
