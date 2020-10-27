Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed again(dec 10th now)

T

TheToE!

[H] Brewmaster
Joined
May 17, 2005
Messages
7,495
I'm actually happy. It means they are taking the time they need. And also, gives us more time to score new video cards...Hopefully.
 
MaZa

MaZa

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 21, 2008
Messages
3,023
TheSlySyl said:
Giant shrug emoji.

Delay it till December 2021 if you need too. I'd rather a finished product than a broken launch.
Click to expand...

I normally would agree but considering the game (which has been delayed about a year now, roughly) was supposed to be gone gold already this time the delay is just embarrassing. No doubt the massive scale of the game is making things difficult, but still for the love of god CDProjekt... 🤦‍♂️ Oh well, it is what it is.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
19,379
Bummer but oh well. More time to play other November games. If it means less bugs and stuff then it’s fine. Though pity this likely means a lot more forced OT for the employees who were probably looking forward to having a break once the game shipped.
 
A

arnemetis

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 2, 2004
Messages
2,962
Just retract the date and release it when it's done. Your excuses about having to test it on so many platforms is irrelevant, it's not like they came out of nowhere and you had no idea you were going to be doing so much testing. So many small delays are going to result in bad tastes in people's mouths at this point, maybe should have pegged it for mid 2021 and then if you finish early it's great.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top