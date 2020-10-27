Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed again(dec 10th now)

I normally would agree but considering the game (which has been delayed about a year now, roughly) was supposed to be gone gold already this time the delay is just embarrassing. No doubt the massive scale of the game is making things difficult, but still for the love of god CDProjekt... Oh well, it is what it is.
Bummer but oh well. More time to play other November games. If it means less bugs and stuff then it’s fine. Though pity this likely means a lot more forced OT for the employees who were probably looking forward to having a break once the game shipped.
Just retract the date and release it when it's done. Your excuses about having to test it on so many platforms is irrelevant, it's not like they came out of nowhere and you had no idea you were going to be doing so much testing. So many small delays are going to result in bad tastes in people's mouths at this point, maybe should have pegged it for mid 2021 and then if you finish early it's great.