Cyberpunk 2077 crash in intro

Hi my pc:10850K stock 4800mhz2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200mhz XMPSeasonic Tx-850 Ultra TitaniumGigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OCAorus Z490 Pro Gaming1 TB SSDToday i launched Cyberpunk 2077 like always after work, and it crashed in first seconds on CD PROJEKT RED intro moment to desktop. Have game 3 months and game never crashed at intro and never in game. No driver crash,no app error in event logs. Nothing. Just game engine message of crash.Should i be worried? I am in game now on car and its working fine. Thanks. It crashed then i run game again and working normal.its me mad: