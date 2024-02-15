Cybercriminals are stealing Face ID scans to break into mobile banking accounts

Cybercriminals are targeting iOS users with malware that steals Face ID scans to break into and pilfer money from bank accounts – thought to be a world first.

A Chinese-speaking cybercrime group, dubbed GoldFactory by Group-IB's researchers, started distributing trojanized smartphone apps in June 2023, however, the latest GoldPickaxe version has been around since October.

GoldPickaxe and GoldPickaxe.iOS target Android and iOS respectively, tricking users into performing biometric verification checks that are ultimately used to bypass the same checks employed by legitimate banking apps in Vietnam and Thailand – the geographic focus of these ongoing attacks.
You can change a compromised password. You can't change your face or fingerprints.
 
That's the problem with biometrics.

If the face/fingerprint/iris/whatever equivalent of a digital checksum is stolen, then what are you supposed to do? Get new eyes?

Passwords can be changed easily. Your face, not so much.

The convenience is just not worth the risk.

Use password or RSA-like crypto authentication. Everything else is useless. Windows Goodbye.
 
