Cyber Shadow - New game from Yacht Club Games (Shovel Knight)

Armenius
I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 20,678
Developed by a one-man studio called Machanical Head Games and published by Yacht Club Games, this game looks to have taken heavy inspiration from the original Ninja Gaiden while adding modern gameplay systems introduced with Shovel Knight. The game will be "available soon" on all platforms (PlayStation 4, PC, Switch, Xbox One).
The game is now available for preorder on Steam. No release date is listed as of this update, though (2019/05/10).
Last edited: