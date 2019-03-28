Cyber Shadow - New game from Yacht Club Games (Shovel Knight)

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
https://cybershadowgame.com

Developed by a one-man studio called Machanical Head Games and published by Yacht Club Games, this game looks to have taken heavy inspiration from the original Ninja Gaiden while adding modern gameplay systems introduced with Shovel Knight. The game will be "available soon" on all platforms (PlayStation 4, PC, Switch, Xbox One).

The game is now available for preorder on Steam. No release date is listed as of this update, though (2019/05/10).

 
Supreme [H]ardness
Its worth mentioning that this will be coming to PC on Windows/Mac/Linux! That pretty much secures a purchase from me, so long as the key activates on Steam.
 
[H]F Junkie
This one is definitely on my list. It'll go in the 2D game database as soon as it's released. It's one of the few games that I'm looking forward to right now.
 
2[H]4U
Dam this looks cool! Wish there were more games like this and bloodstained curse of the moon even cuphead. I prefer this look. Kind of like what happend with metroid samus returns and AM2R, I preferred Am2r.
 
[H]F Junkie
Pivo504 said:
Dam this looks cool! Wish there were more games like this and bloodstained curse of the moon even cuphead. I prefer this look. Kind of like what happend with metroid samus returns and AM2R, I preferred Am2r.
Did you play The Messenger, Axiom Verge, Shovel Knight etc.?
 
2[H]4U
Played Axiom Verge but didn't really like it. Wish it was 16 bit instead of 8..shovel knight looks like something I wouldn't care for. I loved cup head and curse of the moon was great but wish it would have been longer and also 16 bit. I still need to play hollow knight.
Just checked out a trailer of messanger it actually looks pretty cool, my type of game. Is that the game that transforms from 8 to 16 bit? I remember hearing about it awhile back. Is it really that good?
 
[H]F Junkie
Pivo504 said:
Played Axiom Verge but didn't really like it. Wish it was 16 bit instead of 8..shovel knight looks like something I wouldn't care for. Not sure about messanger will need to check it out. I loved cup head and curse of the moon was great but wish it would have been longer and also 16 bit. I still need to play hollow knight.
Interesting. I get that the basic aesthetic leans toward 8-bit styling on Axiom Verge a bit, but on the contrary, the bosses take up the entire screen, there are tons of sprites flying around, the color palette is beyond any 8-bit machine, the layers of scrolling is insane in some levels rivaling many 32-bit 2D games, and the map and level construction rivals most 16-bit era games. The game itself rivals Super Metroid in just about every way. I get that maybe it's not your thing, but writing it off as 8-bit is a bit inaccurate.

As far as Shovel Knight goes, did you ever like the Mega Man games? It's like a more in depth version of something like that, maybe mixed with a touch of Wizards n Warriors for good measure. Also, as with Axiom Verge you'd do yourself a disservice to write it off as 8-bit. Once again it goes beyond most 16-bit/32-bit era 2D games. It also has a ton of good humor in it, interesting characters and level design, and is one of the most polished games in recent history. Plus they keep releasing huge expansions that let you play as other characters. The story gets better with each one too.

The Messenger is basically very similar to Cyber Shadow, Ninja Gaiden, and other ninja games (like maybe Shadow of the Ninja). It also has a mechanic where you swap between 8-bit styled levels and 16-bit styled levels including the music (going from NES style pulse and triangle music to full FM ala-Genesis). The action can get pretty technical at times, but it's fair, and the game also has some funny stuff as well. Even the 8-bit stages as with the other games I mentioned are beyond what an 8-bit machine would produce.

Funny you should mention Curse of the Moon as a good example. It is very good, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. However, if I had to call one of the games mentioned in these last few posts "the most 8-bit looking" one, this would be it. That said, as with the others here, it's got many layers of scrolling, huge bosses, and more depth than most 8-bit games, so it's still more advanced than the games that inspired it.

If you want something fully modern in this general style though, maybe check out Sundered or Dead Cells. These two are absolutely stunning, and take advantage of modern hardware and animation techniques. Both are fairly difficult, but manageable. If you're not into the retro look, these may be a bit more your thing. Dead Cells still has a pixel-art look, but more of a 32-bit era style. Sundered is just gorgeous hand-drawn and animated splendor. Highly recommend these if you want something less "old console" :D Oh, and yeah, Hollow Knight would fall into this last category too. Beautiful game. I haven't had a chance to fully dive into it yet, but have started playing it finally.

Also, here's my broken record post: https://hardforum.com/threads/good-2d-pc-game-database.1943046/
 
2[H]4U
Well honestly super Metroid graphics blow Axiom verge away even to this day Imo even another metroid 2 remake...I think the biggest problem with axiom verge was when people compared it to super Metroid...Sm blows axiom out the water in every way imo and no game to this day has come close in terms of gameplay, graphics,music, atmophere,boss fights, endingetc! I played Axiom verge and it just didn't hook me at all after reading all the crazy hype about it. Cuphead on the other hand hooked me right away all the way to the end and I just enjoyed the gameplay and the way it looked. As also curse of the moon did but I always loved castlevania 3 and being able to change characters as I said earlier I wish it would have been 16 bit or even Symphony of the night level it would have blown alot of stuff from today away. Not looking forward to the other bloodstained bc of the art style and graphics they are using...I loved megaman and recently purchased the new one but after watching a trailer for shovel knight it didn't give me a megaman vibe where you fight bosses and take their powers? If so I will need to look into it again but my backlog is ridiculous lol
 
[H]F Junkie
Pivo504 said:
Well honestly super Metroid graphics blow Axiom verge away even to this day Imo even another metroid 2 remake...I think the biggest problem with axiom verge was when people compared it to super Metroid...Sm blows axiom out the water in every way imo and no game to this day has come close in terms of gameplay, graphics,music, atmophere,boss fights, endingetc! I played Axiom verge and it just didn't hook me at all after reading all the crazy hype about it. Cuphead on the other hand hooked me right away all the way to the end and I just enjoyed the gameplay and the way it looked. As also curse of the moon did but I always loved castlevania 3 and being able to change characters as I said earlier I wish it would have been 16 bit or even Symphony of the night level it would have blown alot of stuff from today away. Not looking forward to the other bloodstained bc of the art style and graphics they are using...I loved megaman and recently purchased the new one but after watching a trailer for shovel knight it didn't give me a megaman vibe where you fight bosses and take their powers? If so I will need to look into it again but my backlog is ridiculous lol
Fair enough, personal taste and all that. I loved every second of Axiom Verge, and don’t get me wrong, I also love Super Metroid. I prefer the oddball multidimensional ancient thing that Axiom has going on in some ways.

You gain a new skill in every level of Shovel Knight and some hidden. Just not from the bosses. It’s not an exact copy, but it’s very good. I own it on several platforms.
 
2[H]4U
What did you think of the messanger? Is it similar to ninja Gaiden? Weekday is better out of Dead Cells and messanger? I'd love to see axiom verge but with 16 bit graphics! I love side scrollers will look into sundered,shovel knight 2
 
[H]F Junkie
The Messenger is great! It’s like Ninja Gaiden to a point, but not a total clone. It’s definitely its own game. It has a lot of humor in it too, but in a very good way. It’s gorgeous too. It starts off 8-bit, then later in the game 16-bit. The music even matches (NES style in the 8, and YM2612 style FM in the 16). The controls are spot on too. I highly recommend it either on PC or Switch. I have both.

I wouldn’t compare it directly with Dead Cells. Dead Cells is every bit as good, but a completely different thing.

Sundered as well. All of these are quite different, but equally good. Top quality, well thought out, and polished games.
 
2[H]4U
Armenius said:
https://cybershadowgame.com

Developed by a one-man studio called Machanical Head Games and published by Yacht Club Games, this game looks to have taken heavy inspiration from the original Ninja Gaiden while adding modern gameplay systems introduced with Shovel Knight. The game will be "available soon" on all platforms (PlayStation 4, PC, Switch, Xbox One).
I was thinking far more ninja gaiden / Contra especially from the music, but then again, some good ol castlevania with a wee hint of metroid or Rygar ^.^

NICE FIND .. Thanks, am so keeping on my to get list, even if turns crap, worth trying, cannot be worse than the new road rash that is utter not even fit for dog meat or almost but similar mega miss the mark river city ransom....
 
I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
The game is now available for preorder, though there is still no release date yet. OP will be updated.

 
2[H]4U
Thanks for the all the info j3rk I didn't know about half of these games lol! I just checked sundered out it looks awesome graphics wise but the reviews are mixed. Does steam still offer a refund if you don't like a game?
 
I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Pivo504 said:
Thanks for the all the info j3rk I didn't know about half of these games lol! I just checked sundered out it looks awesome graphics wise but the reviews are mixed. Does steam still offer a refund if you don't like a game?
Only if you have less than 2 hours of play time and generally within 14 days of purchase (NOT install).
 
2[H]4U
Thanks for update armenius. I guess I gotta buy the day I want to play lol. 2 hrs is a bit short. I thought I made a mistake buying cuphead in the first few hours but then got the hang of it and loved it. When is steam summer sale?
 
[H]ard|Gawd
Pivo504 said:
Sm blows axiom out the water in every way imo and no game to this day has come close in terms of gameplay, graphics,music, atmophere,boss fights, endingetc! I played Axiom verge and it just didn't hook me at all after reading all the crazy hype about it.
Hollow Knight
 
[H]F Junkie
Pivo504 said:
Thanks for the all the info j3rk I didn't know about half of these games lol! I just checked sundered out it looks awesome graphics wise but the reviews are mixed. Does steam still offer a refund if you don't like a game?
Yes, they do offer refunds. I think the thing with the Sundered reviews is that people don't quite understand the combat element. The game takes about a good hour and a half to where you start picking up relics that increase your power, mobility, etc. The combat isn't tight and super-technical like Dead Cells for example. It's a smoother, chained sort of combat. You kind of float from one enemy to the next smoothly like a dance, and you can chain off the next one, and jump off them, etc. It's very different to more typical side scrollers in that regard. However, as you get more powers and skills, it just gets better and better. I don't think many people play far enough to achieve their potential. Enemies come in clusters, so it's not, fight one, move on, fight the next. You actually have to have some sense of how to attack multiple enemies. It takes a little getting used to, but it becomes second nature, and very addictive. You start feeling very powerful after a while. There are multiple ways to play the game for different endings that actually change the way you play the game quite a bit. If you embrace the Eldritch artifacts (instead of destroy them) you play a darker route (more powerful) for example. The bosses are huge (as in multiple screens in some cases). It's really a beautiful game. I wouldn't take those reviews to seriously, but I would stipulate that you'll want to invest a couple of hours into it do decide fully. Unlock a bit of the skill tree, gain the double-jump at least, etc.

Also, as Bankie mentioned above Hollow Knight is great. I started playing it on my Switch recently, and have been enjoying it. I'm not far enough in to give my full opinion, but it looks like it's up there with the best.
 
2[H]4U
Hollow knight along with megaman 11 are in my backlog and also hyper light drifter I did play that sum but keep getting lost lol I might as well wait for a big sale on messanger, shovel knight and sundered with such a huge backlog also re2 remake!
 
[H]F Junkie
Pivo504 said:
Hollow knight along with megaman 11 are in my backlog and also hyper light drifter I did play that sum but keep getting lost lol I might as well wait for a big sale on messanger, shovel knight and sundered with such a huge backlog also re2 remake!
Click to expand...
Yeah, sales never hurt. If you get Shovel Knight Treasure Trove Edition, it includes the original and all add-ons. They're working on the last one right now. I really liked the Spectre of Torment add-on. Hyper Light Drifter is pretty amazing. It is easy to get lost in the underground areas. A little less-so above ground. The atmosphere on that game is amazing though.
 
2[H]4U
Started watching some reviews and trailers on shovel knight and it's looking pretty interesting. So are there 3 different knights or stories? I noticed there is one more king of cards coming which will end the saga. The use of the shovel is kinda goofy lol but the gameplay and graphics look good! I will likely wait till steam sale just not sure when those usually are and if these games will even go on sale for it!
Hyper light drifter atmophere is def awesome. I just wish I knew where I needed to go half the time....every time I play I get more lost and never actually progress in the game which is why I've back logged it. This is usually why I like side scrollers much more lol
 
2[H]4U
Thanks for the heads up jerk! Do you think it'll drop another lower with the steam summer sale?
 
2[H]4U
Grabbed it today ugh my backlog is insane now lol not even sure where to start lol still want to grab re2 remake and the messanger when they go on sale!
 
[H]F Junkie
Glad to be of service ;)

Backlog-Corp, helping you maintain your backlog since 1977.
 
2[H]4U
Haha maybe you can help! So this is my back log: Witcher 3 all add ons, mgv, hyper light drifter, hollow knight, far cry 4,dying light,megaman 11, wolfenstein old blood, deus ex 2,dishonored 2, dead space, now shovel knight and soon to be messanger, re2 remake.
 
2[H]4U
J3rk your kiln me! Lol I grabbed it hopefully it's good bc the reviews are very mixed. Thanks for all the heads up picked everything up lol
 
I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Minor update. The game will be playable at X019 next weekend (Nov. 14-16). Still no word yet on a release date, but was mentioned that it will be available on Game Pass.

 
[H]F Junkie
Nice! I was hoping to see it sooner, but as wise people say, better late than broken. :D I can't wait to play it.
 
