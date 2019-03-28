Cyber Shadow - New game from Yacht Club Games (Shovel Knight)

Pivo504 said: Thanks for the all the info j3rk I didn't know about half of these games lol! I just checked sundered out it looks awesome graphics wise but the reviews are mixed. Does steam still offer a refund if you don't like a game? Click to expand...

Yes, they do offer refunds. I think the thing with the Sundered reviews is that people don't quite understand the combat element. The game takes about a good hour and a half to where you start picking up relics that increase your power, mobility, etc. The combat isn't tight and super-technical like Dead Cells for example. It's a smoother, chained sort of combat. You kind of float from one enemy to the next smoothly like a dance, and you can chain off the next one, and jump off them, etc. It's very different to more typical side scrollers in that regard. However, as you get more powers and skills, it just gets better and better. I don't think many people play far enough to achieve their potential. Enemies come in clusters, so it's not, fight one, move on, fight the next. You actually have to have some sense of how to attack multiple enemies. It takes a little getting used to, but it becomes second nature, and very addictive. You start feeling very powerful after a while. There are multiple ways to play the game for different endings that actually change the way you play the game quite a bit. If you embrace the Eldritch artifacts (instead of destroy them) you play a darker route (more powerful) for example. The bosses are huge (as in multiple screens in some cases). It's really a beautiful game. I wouldn't take those reviews to seriously, but I would stipulate that you'll want to invest a couple of hours into it do decide fully. Unlock a bit of the skill tree, gain the double-jump at least, etc.Also, as Bankie mentioned above Hollow Knight is great. I started playing it on my Switch recently, and have been enjoying it. I'm not far enough in to give my full opinion, but it looks like it's up there with the best.