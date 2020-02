Cyber Shadow - New game from Yacht Club Games (Shovel Knight)

Pivo504 said: Played Axiom Verge but didn't really like it. Wish it was 16 bit instead of 8..shovel knight looks like something I wouldn't care for. Not sure about messanger will need to check it out. I loved cup head and curse of the moon was great but wish it would have been longer and also 16 bit. I still need to play hollow knight. Click to expand...

Interesting. I get that the basic aesthetic leans toward 8-bit styling on Axiom Verge a bit, but on the contrary, the bosses take up the entire screen, there are tons of sprites flying around, the color palette is beyond any 8-bit machine, the layers of scrolling is insane in some levels rivaling many 32-bit 2D games, and the map and level construction rivals most 16-bit era games. The game itself rivals Super Metroid in just about every way. I get that maybe it's not your thing, but writing it off as 8-bit is a bit inaccurate.As far as Shovel Knight goes, did you ever like the Mega Man games? It's like a more in depth version of something like that, maybe mixed with a touch of Wizards n Warriors for good measure. Also, as with Axiom Verge you'd do yourself a disservice to write it off as 8-bit. Once again it goes beyond most 16-bit/32-bit era 2D games. It also has a ton of good humor in it, interesting characters and level design, and is one of the most polished games in recent history. Plus they keep releasing huge expansions that let you play as other characters. The story gets better with each one too.The Messenger is basically very similar to Cyber Shadow, Ninja Gaiden, and other ninja games (like maybe Shadow of the Ninja). It also has a mechanic where you swap between 8-bit styled levels and 16-bit styled levels including the music (going from NES style pulse and triangle music to full FM ala-Genesis). The action can get pretty technical at times, but it's fair, and the game also has some funny stuff as well. Even the 8-bit stages as with the other games I mentioned are beyond what an 8-bit machine would produce.Funny you should mention Curse of the Moon as a good example. It is very good, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. However, if I had to call one of the games mentioned in these last few posts "the most 8-bit looking" one, this would be it. That said, as with the others here, it's got many layers of scrolling, huge bosses, and more depth than most 8-bit games, so it's still more advanced than the games that inspired it.If you want something fully modern in this general style though, maybe check out Sundered or Dead Cells. These two are absolutely stunning, and take advantage of modern hardware and animation techniques. Both are fairly difficult, but manageable. If you're not into the retro look, these may be a bit more your thing. Dead Cells still has a pixel-art look, but more of a 32-bit era style. Sundered is just gorgeous hand-drawn and animated splendor. Highly recommend these if you want something less "old console"Oh, and yeah, Hollow Knight would fall into this last category too. Beautiful game. I haven't had a chance to fully dive into it yet, but have started playing it finally.Also, here's my broken record post: https://hardforum.com/threads/good-2d-pc-game-database.1943046/