Cyber Prusa: The Official Cyberpunk 2077 3D Printer Mod by Prusa

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,069
"Even the nozzle fan was fitted to use a custom grill with the Cyberpunk logo on it. The motors and cable housing have been painted, as well. Absolutely everything pops--especially the heated bed, which glows with the help of some LED strips.
Best of all, everything was designed so users can still disassemble the printer for general maintenance. If you want to create this project at home, you can download the files from Prusa and print them yourself. Check out the full blog post for more details and pictures of the assembly process."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/cyber-prusa-cyberpunk-3d-printer-mod