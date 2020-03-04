Cyber Knights: Flashpoint

Currently successfully funded, this is the latest project from Trese Brothers Games; fans of XCOM and Shadowrun should definitely take note. Their previous titles like have been reasonably priced, support Mac/Linux, and are granted free content patches/updates for years. They've already knocked down quite a few stretch goals and are going into their last 48 hours of funding, so lets hope they hit a few more!Edit: Hm. The forum used to generate a little graphic for Kickstarter pages embedded automatically.