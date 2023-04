Zarathustra[H] said: CPU requirements seem a little high, and GPU requirements seem a little low.



Like they are lopsided. Click to expand...

The scenery might be beautiful but I don't expect a lot of moving pieces really pretty hallways and lighting and such.But there could be a lot of interacting puzzles and other things that just chew up the CPU and memory as a result.Myst was very pretty for the time but not exactly fast paced.