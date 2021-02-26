Custom laptop companies - CUK, ProStar - Are they good?

I have never heard of either but they don't look custom.

-CUK looks like they just resell normal OEM laptops you could buy directly from the manufacturers yourself and charge you to upgrade the ram and hdd.

-Prostar looks like they just resell the same white box laptops Sager, Clevo, and some Chinese companies resell.



Your best bet is to just keep an eye out on slick deals for a gaming laptop that catches your eyes. There have been all sorts of good deals lately. Ram and SSD are simple upgrades. No reason to pay someone else to do them and god knows if you even get manufacturer warranty with them.