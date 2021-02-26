Custom laptop companies - CUK, ProStar - Are they good?

WilliamJones
I am looking to upgrade to a new laptop. There are two laptop companies that I have heard of and need a "thumbs up or thumbs down".
The two are Computer Upgrade King and Pro Star.
Also, if there is another that needs to be in the discussion, I would like to know about them too.
Later today I can put links to the laptops I am considering.
CUK
ProStar
The ProStar shown is the base model. I would add some options to be similar to the CUK laptop.
