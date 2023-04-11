Custom build in Lenovo Legion cube (wood and acrylic)

So planning a custom build with water cooling in a Lenovo Legion Cube.i5-10600KGainward RTX 2060Asrock H470m-HDV/m.2Samsung EVO 970 Plus16Gb G.skill DDR4 2666mhzPSU???2x Alphacool 120x45mm Radiators2x 120mm FANS1x LC-DT 36001x Eisstation 80 (top+res)1x EK HF Supreme1x EK HF Supreme VGA1x Hoses.Plan is to remove the sides and back and replaces them with a combination of wood and acrylic.Red would be a dark wood and blue would be black acrylic og maybe clear.The green part will be removed since it is just plastic.The top handle will be replaces to another handle.I think I will keep the front, but no sure about that.More to come.