Custom build in Lenovo Legion cube (wood and acrylic)

So planning a custom build with water cooling in a Lenovo Legion Cube.
Specs:
CPU:
i5-10600K
GPU:
Gainward RTX 2060
Motherboard:
Asrock H470m-HDV/m.2
NVME:
Samsung EVO 970 Plus
RAM:
16Gb G.skill DDR4 2666mhz
PSU???
Water cooling:
2x Alphacool 120x45mm Radiators
2x 120mm FANS
1x LC-DT 3600
1x Eisstation 80 (top+res)
1x EK HF Supreme
1x EK HF Supreme VGA
1x Hoses.
Plan is to remove the sides and back and replaces them with a combination of wood and acrylic.
Red would be a dark wood and blue would be black acrylic og maybe clear.
The green part will be removed since it is just plastic.
The top handle will be replaces to another handle.
I think I will keep the front, but no sure about that.
More to come.
