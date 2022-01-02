Currently using i7-6700k - what to move to for better single-threaded performance?

PC specs:

Dell XPS 8900 mid-tower

Intel Core i7-6700 @ 4.00 GHz

32gb DDR4 RAM

2 x Nvidia NVS 510 cards (running 6 monitors)

Windows 10, 64-bit



This is my trading PC. The most important app I need to run is thinkorswim, a trading platform that is a single-threaded java app. The PC is getting a bit old in the tooth. If I understand the upgrade compatibility options, I can only upgrade the CPU to a Intel Core 7th gen cpu, such as the i7-7700k. For anything beyond 7th gen, it sounds like I'd need a different mobo, at which point I'd rather sell this PC and get another as I don't want to get into swapping out mobos. From 6th gen to 7th gen hardly seems worth it, and Passmark single-thread ratings are 2523 and 2743 for i7-6700k and i7-7700k, respectively. Yawn. Not worth the hassle of swapping CPUs and applying thermal paste.



Don't want to spend for the latest and greatest, and I usually buy tech that is a couple of years old to keep my tech budget low. Given the need for single thread performance, should I be looking 8th/9th/10th gen Intel Core, or something like 5th gen Ryzen?



Any issues with using Ryzen CPU with Nvidia cards (I'm using NVS/Quadro cards, so they aren't high end gaming cards and are designed for workstations and multi-monitor use)? Since I'll be using only the Nvidia cards for monitors (on Intel systems, I disable onboard graphics), if I go Ryzen, I should avoid the 'G' processors? Or can the onboard graphics of the Ryzen 'G' processors be disabled?