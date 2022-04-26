Current State of running Primary AMD GPU with secondary Nvidia PhysX GPU?

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Oct 29, 2000
33,694
So, way back when I last read about this, Nvidia was blocking the practice, but there was a way to workaround it with hacked drivers.

Is this still possible?

I realize PhysX is mostly dead today, but I was just playing Borderlands 2, and it is a PhysX title.

My expectation was that, hey I have a Threadripper, so tons of cores and much higher per core performance than when this title launched, rendering it on the CPU shouldn't be too bad, and boy was I wrong.

Running PhysX at anything but the minimum settings causes CPU limitations to set in in a hurry.

I still have a couple of Nvidia GPU's kicking around, the most powerful of which is my old 2013 Kepler Titan.

I'm wondering if I could resolve this issue for my playthrough of the game by popping the Titan in there, or is this not likely to help?

Appreciate any input.
 
