Current State of running Primary AMD GPU with secondary Nvidia PhysX GPU?

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 33,694
So, way back when I last read about this, Nvidia was blocking the practice, but there was a way to workaround it with hacked drivers.
Is this still possible?
I realize PhysX is mostly dead today, but I was just playing Borderlands 2, and it is a PhysX title.
My expectation was that, hey I have a Threadripper, so tons of cores and much higher per core performance than when this title launched, rendering it on the CPU shouldn't be too bad, and boy was I wrong.
Running PhysX at anything but the minimum settings causes CPU limitations to set in in a hurry.
I still have a couple of Nvidia GPU's kicking around, the most powerful of which is my old 2013 Kepler Titan.
I'm wondering if I could resolve this issue for my playthrough of the game by popping the Titan in there, or is this not likely to help?
Appreciate any input.
Is this still possible?
I realize PhysX is mostly dead today, but I was just playing Borderlands 2, and it is a PhysX title.
My expectation was that, hey I have a Threadripper, so tons of cores and much higher per core performance than when this title launched, rendering it on the CPU shouldn't be too bad, and boy was I wrong.
Running PhysX at anything but the minimum settings causes CPU limitations to set in in a hurry.
I still have a couple of Nvidia GPU's kicking around, the most powerful of which is my old 2013 Kepler Titan.
I'm wondering if I could resolve this issue for my playthrough of the game by popping the Titan in there, or is this not likely to help?
Appreciate any input.