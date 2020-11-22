Current Headsets with XBOX Series X? (Wired) Will they work?

My kids have several headsets (wired) that they use for PC and XBOX One gaming. I know we had some issues with compatibility with the XBox at one point - the kids plug the headsets into the controller. Thus far no problems with PC.



The question is - seeing as my son wants the new XBox Series X (when/if I can find it) -- Does anyone know whether my current batch of headsets will work... or is there some kind of proprietary thing going on where I will need new adapters or whatever to get them to be able to talk with friends?



Thanks!