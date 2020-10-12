Current GPU fried, RTX 30X0's delayed: best "backup" video card to get by with?

1080Ti is dead so I'm looking for something just to get by with and still be able to use the computer mostly, maybe just not as capable for gaming.



If I can run some basic games, that would be great but I'm not looking for much. After I can actually get my hands on a RTX 3080, then I would keep it around as a backup for diagnostics when other cards die (swap cards to see if problems go away) or put it in a computer I give to my mother or something like that. So what's a good low-cost option here @ $100? $200? $300?