cURL audit: How a joke led to significant findings

Pretty cool, the technique of fuzzing is cool
“It is also worth noting that although the attack surface for CLI exploitation is relatively limited, if an affected tool is a SUID binary, exploitation can result in privilege escalation (see CVE-2021-3156: Heap-Based Buffer Overflow in sudo).
To enhance the efficiency of fuzz testing similar tools in the future, we have extended the argv_fuzz feature in AFL++ by incorporating a persistent fuzzing mode. Learn more about it here.
Finally, our cURL audit reports are public. Check the audit report and the threat model.”
Source: https://blog.trailofbits.com/2023/02/14/curl-audit-fuzzing-libcurl-command-line-interface/
