Curious about the quality of my new ESD earth bonding point plug

I recently acquired an ESD mat to place on my worktable. As the mat itself has a 10mm stud built into it for connecting it to a ground, it came packaged with a bonding point plug. Said plug is rated for 10⁶Ω and has two 10mm studs and one banana plug.

I've taken and attached a photo of the interior of the bonding point. As I'm inexperienced, I'm wondering if anyone else sees something potentially amiss that I don't?