cuplex kryos NEXT with new AM4 Aorus Extreme MB Not fitting

The instructions are for all mounts and not very detailed. The AM4 section is for 2066, 2011-3, 2011, AM4 and TR4. It says to reference the picture for the orientation but it’s not a picture of the AM4. It says nothing about the two plastic mounting points already on the motherboard. Guessing you remove them as the bracket on the water block will not fit but if you remove them then the block is free floating on the CPU and that seems dangerous so what the heck?

Even this pic seems to have the orientation wrong.

Image1.jpg
Image2.jpg
 
