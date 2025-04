zandor said: What I'd really like to see is some more testing with dual ranked DIMMs, particularly gaming tests. Phoronix did an Arrow Lake test with some CUDIMMs but one of the kits they were comparing to was a 2x32GB dual ranked kit, and the dual ranked kit traded blows with the high clocked CUDIMMs and beat everything single ranked with the same clock speed. The high clocked CUDIMMs were usually faster, but the dual ranked kit was usually right behind them and won a couple tests. Of course it's Phoronix so they're running Linux and not doing gaming tests. Click to expand...

chameleoneel said:

https://pcpartpicker.com/product/G9...32-gb-ddr5-6400-cl32-memory-kd5bgua80-64a320g



Lowest timings of any DDR5 6400 kit, and also only 1.35v. So I'm hoping for some decent headroom to tighten further and/or increase speed. I just bought this KLEVV 64GB kit to pair with my 265K. Arrived this morning from Amazon.Lowest timings of any DDR5 6400 kit, and also only 1.35v. So I'm hoping for some decent headroom to tighten further and/or increase speed. Click to expand...

aannnnnnnd its a bad set of RAM.I swear, I have gotten so much bad hardware the past few years. Sheesh!It was juuuuust stable enough to run Elden Ring and FF14 benchmark. Both games had very obvious issues due to the RAM. And so did Windows.If the numbers are correct-----performance was a smidge lower than my 32GB 7200 Set.Staring at a Wall in Elden Ring at 1080p max, no Ray Tracing:64GB set was 157 average and 146 1% lows32GB 7200 set was 161 average and 146 1% lowsFF14 was similar. A couple of spots I alway look at, were 6 and 4 fps lower on the 64GB set (I used my cellphone to record the runs, with Afterburner tracking the numbers. So that I could easily and simply compare the numbers at my favorite parts of the benchmark).If I remember correctly, Aida 64 latency was 3-4ms higher on the 64GB set.That's all I tested. I would have tested a couple more games, but my Windows install was barely hanging on, with this bad RAM. I know both games favor latency. So the numbers are in line with what I would expect. Something like Starfield may be a decent test to potentially flex the RAM bandwidth and/or dual rank bank interleaving, more.