Cubey has screwed the pooch. Need some suggestions

Long story short. Running Mint 19.2. Hasn't been fired up in a while. Went to update the updater so I could update the system and got an error message saying I had broken dependencies. Fixed broken dependencies and that's the last I saw of Mint. :confused:

No great loss, nothing of importance was on it. Started to install the latest version of Mint then thought I'd ask here about other distros I might want to look at. I'm no Linux guru by any stretch of the imagination (everyone should know this o_O) so easy of use / user friendly is of paramount importance.

TIA :)
 
Anything Ubuntu based will be more than fine. Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Budgie, etc, etc, etc. KDE Neon. Peppermint. Pop_OS! Elementary. You can't really go wrong.

Just pick one and move on or go for the gusto and go Arch. ;)

arch-fly-bitch.jpg
 
If this didn't happen, like, nearly every time I try to run a Linux desktop OS seriously...
 
At least you didn't do like me and install gentoo, then break it before you even get to a desktop. lol

I'd say Arch, but it can also leave you in hot water if you don't update often. Great distro for learning all the ins and outs of the base config, though, and the package manager is simple enough, just works most of the time.

Mint Debian, the stable version, or kubuntu would be my next choice. I always manage to break fedora and suse.
 
I think Linux mostly gets its rep from not degrading so long as relatively 'simple' applications are run on it or the system itself is kept very simple.

The moment you try to do 'all the things' and then try to keep that updated, it starts falling apart.
 
