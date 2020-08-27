Cubey has screwed the pooch. Need some suggestions

Long story short. Running Mint 19.2. Hasn't been fired up in a while. Went to update the updater so I could update the system and got an error message saying I had broken dependencies. Fixed broken dependencies and that's the last I saw of Mint.No great loss, nothing of importance was on it. Started to install the latest version of Mint then thought I'd ask here about other distros I might want to look at. I'm no Linux guru by any stretch of the imagination (everyone should know this) so easy of use / user friendly is of paramount importance.TIA