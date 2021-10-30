CSM compatible NVidia graphics cards ?

I am trying to plan an upgrade for my very very old motherboard.



I have read that the 500 chipset series and presumably the 600 chipset series Intel motherboards from Asus etc. will not allow CSM to be enabled if using the CPU's internal graphics processor.

So, I would have to have a discrete graphics card installed because all of my bootable hard drives are MBR-NTFS and all of my bootable USB drives are FAT32.

Can anyone tell me which of the current NVidia based graphics cards from Asus / Gigabyte are capable of booting and working in legacy BIOS (CSM mode) ?

Thanks for any guidance.