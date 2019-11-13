Crytek Releases Hardware-Agnostic Raytracing Benchmark "Neon Noir"

Discussion started by Sabrewulf..., Nov 13, 2019.

    "Crytek today released the final build for their hardware-agnostic raytracing benchmark. Dubbed Neon Noir, the benchmark had already been showcased in video form back in March 2019, but now it's finally available for download for all interested parties from the Crytek Marketplace. The benchmark currently doesn't support any low-level API such as Vulkan or DX 12, but support for those - and the expected performance improvements - will be implemented in the future.

    Neon Noir has its raytracing chops added via an extension of CRYENGINE's SVOGI rendering tool that currently Crytek's games use, including Hunt: Showdown, which will make it easier for developers to explore raytracing implementations that don't require a particular hardware implementation (such as RTX). However, the developer has added that they will add hardware acceleration support in the future, which should only improve performance, and will not add any additional rendering features compared to those that can be achieved already."

    https://www.techpowerup.com/261108/crytek-releases-hardware-agnostic-raytracing-benchmark-neon-noir

    Get some! - https://www.cryengine.com/marketplace/product/neon-noir#
     
    I wonder if 2 Radeon Pro Vega II Duo's can be tested on it?
     
    Anyone got any benchmarks using this tool?
     
    AIO water cooled Vega64 @2560x1440, i7-4770K 4.5ghz - Ultra settings - Scored 3821

    upload_2019-11-13_15-16-21.png

    upload_2019-11-13_15-24-10.png

    3x Loop

    upload_2019-11-13_15-33-24.png

    Cranked her up - 1700mhz+

    upload_2019-11-13_15-48-56.png

    upload_2019-11-13_15-48-1.png
     
    Uh, DXR is hardware agnostic already? RTX runs on DXR...

    Crytek is just trying to "sell" it's engine I suspect, but the wording seems misleading or nonfactual. What it really should say is "we built some software raytracing, but it's not yet hooked into DX12, Vulkan, or DXR yet, but we kludged something together anyway, lookee!"
     
    RTX2070, 1440p.

    Neon_noir_ray_tracing_benchmark_2527 Screenshot 2019.11.13 - 16.08.26.37.png
     
    I noticed everyone has 60fps on the main screen (vsync enabled I'm guessing)... I hope they disable vsync when the game actually starts?
     
    That data screen just runs at 60 fps, the benchmark does not.
     
    RTX 2080 TI / 8600K at 5.2GHz (8700K is recommended spec) Never saw CPU utilization run over ~50%.

    Ultra Setting
    1440P - 9125
    2160P - 4482
     
    1080p Ultra score, RTX2070

    Neon_noir_ray_tracing_benchmark_2527 Screenshot 2019.11.13 - 21.28.16.49.png
     
    beep. 1080p.
     

    It does look good but not enough to make me spend money at this time.
     
    So RT cores do absolutely nothing with this type of ray tracing?
     
    They are known to dramatically increase the price of your vid card. That’s what happens with proprietary implementations.
     
    EDIT: after rereading the original press release...no, it's completely unused.
     
    Cool benchmark. Not registering on their site to get it though.
     
    Got a 7602 with my 3600X + 5700 XT.

    Noir_5700XT.jpg

    Reflections did look pretty good, so I can see the ray-tracing working, and it honestly did not look all that worse than say BFV on RTX.

    Overall the graphics (aside from the reflections) were not exactly cutting edge (compared to say Deus Ex MD) but I can see at least their software method works.
     
    In this demo, no. In the engine they are trying to promote, yes RT cores will hardware accelerate RT functions according to the developer. Meaning an RTX card - and presumably whatever AMD eventually debuts with RT cores - will be able to crank visual fidelity even higher.

    The history of this demo is but of a farce, since when it first was shown, the developer didn't fess up to what was going on behind the scenes until two months later, leaving people to speculate "lol RTX: Dead?" -- the reality is what they'll be offering devs in the engine will be complementary to RT-cored GPUs, not an alternative or replacement.

    Bottom line this is good for all raytracing.
     
    When posting your numbers please include the resolution you ran it at. If I remember I will download and try it after work.
     
    8086k @ stock settings
    2080ti
    1440p score of 9597
     
    3700X w/ 1080Ti

    2K Ultra 5558
    1080P Ultra 9905
     
    3600X + 5700 XT
    1080p Ultra = 7602
     
    2700X with RX480 1080p Ultra = 3039
     

    Nice desktop.
     
    LoL
    meow
     
    CTB.png
     
    Mailinator.com?
     
    Good idea but the Crytek website isn't accepting any email addresses from mailinator.
     
    Bugmenot's success rate is iffy but it doesn't get wholesale blocked like mailinator does. I mean, assuming you wanted to try, of course.
     
    ^^ this^^

    I'm curious about running the benchmark, but I'm not interested in downloading yet another stupid and worthless launcher.

    Yo dawg! We heard you like apps, so we made an app to launch your apps!
     
    Get a bit higher when I'm not running FFXIV in the background along with the benchmark. Still not sure when I'd replace these Titans..... maybe when the 3080's hit next year.

    CTB.png
     
    Yeah same here as I'm getting sick of installing launchers and signing up for new accounts even for actual games.
     
    They say boobs helps relax a man. I'm very relaxed. Also, nobody has any GTX 1060's to test this with? I'd like to see how a 1070 and 1080 compares as well.
     
    3440 x 1440 gets me 3,844..... so just under half of what I get at 1920 x 1080.

    It's a nice looking benchmark if nothing else. Got some nice screen grabs out of it for wallpapers. ;)
     
    Now, the moment you have all been waiting for! 1080p Ultra hahahahaha

    lolcrytek.png
     
    FPS asides, How did it look?
     
    FPS wasn't really THAT bad. But the reflections were all blurred and looked like complete shit. On the objects it was fine, but on the mirrors, always blurred. I thought maybe based on the FPS, but in reality it was something else.

    If I run it again I'll screenshot it.

    Overall it did better than I expected.
     
    DF analysis:

     
    My primary desktop with a 1070 (in sig) is still in storage from the move but the wife and I share a laptop with a 1070 in it that I may get around to benchmarking.
     
    Interesting. I have both a TXP and Radeon VII both under blocks.

    Doh, now that's one way to get whole bunch of new account creations.
     
