Crytek moves to pause Star Citizen lawsuit until Squadron 42 launches

Another possible vaporware situation? Is Star Citizen the new Duke Nukem Forever or Half-Life 3? "The most recent guidance from Cloud Imperium Games on when anything from Squadron 42 would be available to the public is that a beta might be released in the third quarter of this year. Star Citizen itself is still in an alpha state, even though it has drawn more than $260 million in donations since 2012. At the end of 2018, Cloud Imperium announced that it had gotten an infusion of $46 million from a private investor, and targeted a summer 2020 launch for the long anticipated game." https://www.polygon.com/windows/202...izen-lawsuit-squadron-42-release-date-pc-2020