Crytek moves to pause Star Citizen lawsuit until Squadron 42 launches

    Another possible vaporware situation? Is Star Citizen the new Duke Nukem Forever or Half-Life 3?

    "The most recent guidance from Cloud Imperium Games on when anything from Squadron 42 would be available to the public is that a beta might be released in the third quarter of this year. Star Citizen itself is still in an alpha state, even though it has drawn more than $260 million in donations since 2012.

    At the end of 2018, Cloud Imperium announced that it had gotten an infusion of $46 million from a private investor, and targeted a summer 2020 launch for the long anticipated game."

    https://www.polygon.com/windows/202...izen-lawsuit-squadron-42-release-date-pc-2020
     
    It is getting hard to tell when a game is actually released. Wargaming's World of Tanks was beta for years despite being played by millions world wide. Don't remember exactly when WoT version number became >= 1. Not sure World of Warships is there yet. Many games that claim to be released and ready to play require massive patch downloads that may not be ready for weeks or month after the official release date.

    At what point is Star Citizen a playable game vs a user driven demo? Same for Squadron 42.

    One advantage of the CD/DVD games is the publisher has to pick a point in the development and declare it ready to ship, even if it isn't. A download only game can have version numbers slowly approach 1 without ever getting there.
     
    The Star Citizen debacle represents everything that's wrong with crowd funding and early access games. I wish I could feel bad for the people who have thrown ungodly amounts of money at this boondoggle but it's just too funny, especially the donors who think they can shape the game into the one they've always wanted by throwing money at it. I think some of them really believe donating via crowd funding site makes them investors.
     
