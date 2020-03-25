Crytek is hinting at a remastered version of Crysis

I just played through the whole series within the last month or so for the first time. Playing Crysis and Warhead was pretty annoying just because of the constant crashing and performance issues they had, esp. if you played them in full-screen. You have to play them in borderless windowed mode to get decent performance for some reason and despite trying every trick I could find online, it would still crash occasionally, but some of them helped at least. What seemed to help the most, at least on the first Crysis was turning down/off some of the IQ settings oddly enough, lol. But it was funny when I played around with all the graphical options; I basically got the same exact performance whether I had everything turned all the way down or completely maxed out.



So It'd be fuggin awesome if they did remake them or at least ported them to a modern engine or something to make them much more scalable and compatible with newer hardware and OSs.