Crystal Dynamics Is Teasing a New Legacy of Kain Game

Over the last couple weeks, Crystal Dynamics has been tweeting content related to its action adventure series Legacy of Kain. While purely speculation at this point, these tweets hint that either a new entry is in the works or that a remaster is on the horizon. Though one tweet is related specifically to the #Inktober art challenge, the others heavily hint that Raziel will make his return in one form or another.
Legacy of Kain: Defiance is the latest game of the series, which released in 2003. A sixth game, Legacy of Kain: The Dark Prophecy, was in development at Ritual Entertainment in 2004 but was later canceled. Legacy of Kain: Dead Sun, another attempt to continue the series, was planned for PlayStation 4 until it too was canceled in 2012. In an interview with Australian website Finder in 2015, lead designer at Crystal Dynamics Michael Brinker said that there was a "50/50 chance" that a new Legacy of Kain game would come to current generation consoles.
