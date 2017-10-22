Crystal Dynamics Is Teasing a New Legacy of Kain Game

Megalith

Megalith

24-bit/48kHz
Staff member
Joined
Aug 20, 2006
Messages
13,003
Over the last couple weeks, Crystal Dynamics has been tweeting content related to its action adventure series Legacy of Kain. While purely speculation at this point, these tweets hint that either a new entry is in the works or that a remaster is on the horizon. Though one tweet is related specifically to the #Inktober art challenge, the others heavily hint that Raziel will make his return in one form or another.

Legacy of Kain: Defiance is the latest game of the series, which released in 2003. A sixth game, Legacy of Kain: The Dark Prophecy, was in development at Ritual Entertainment in 2004 but was later canceled. Legacy of Kain: Dead Sun, another attempt to continue the series, was planned for PlayStation 4 until it too was canceled in 2012. In an interview with Australian website Finder in 2015, lead designer at Crystal Dynamics Michael Brinker said that there was a "50/50 chance" that a new Legacy of Kain game would come to current generation consoles.
 
the_real_7

the_real_7

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2007
Messages
1,370
I love Legacy of Kain and soul reaver , Id love to see Legacy of Kain done again with new graphics sign me up
 
M

mbelue

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 11, 2017
Messages
216
I wouldn't mind seeing Soul Reaver remastered with the missing content completed.
There were supposed to be a couple of further chapters beyond where the game ended.

The game was very good, I could use a bit more.
 
STrAYeR

STrAYeR

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 31, 2005
Messages
439
Would love to see a remake of Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine. Have Lara Croft just passing through and helping out Dr. Jones in a late game mission.
 
grtitan

grtitan

Telemetry is Spying on ME!
Joined
Mar 18, 2011
Messages
1,266
I would play the hell out a remastered version.

Do not change anything, just improve the graphics.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
20,146
One problem: The Eidos side of SE is super inconsistent and kind of crap sometimes. They ruined Hitman and Deus Ex MD with their stupid decisions. They also ruined Thief.
 
N4CR

N4CR

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 17, 2011
Messages
4,948
Still have this laying around and enjoyed it a lot too. Would be keen to see what Crystal Dynamics could come up over a decade later.
IMG_20171023_202416.jpg
 
DrezKill

DrezKill

Gawd
Joined
Mar 11, 2007
Messages
638
Well since Visceral was shut down, and Amy Hennig's SW game was canceled, maybe she can come back to CD and continue work on her LoK series.

Krenum said:
Wow....Crystal Dynamics is still in business? Cool.
Click to expand...
You didn't play any of their last 5 Tomb Raider games?
 
Absalom

Absalom

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2007
Messages
1,139
Crystal Dynamics probably saved the Tomb Raider Franchise. While Core deserves recognition for defining Tomb Raider, each iteration they came up with was more of the same. TR had become rather bland by Angel of Darkness. I didn't see TR surviving with that same formula. It could have easily fallen into obscurity like many other past titles.

CD era of Tomb Raider is the best era.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
36,843
Not sure if it's related, but the Steam page for Soul Reaver was updated with this message after being removed from sale:

Code: 
https://store.steampowered.com/app/224920/Legacy_of_Kain_Soul_Reaver/

1684327700691.png


"Knights of the Old Republic 2" style update, maybe (adding in cut content, updating resolution options, etc.)? Maybe a remaster? If they at least bring it up to par with the Dreamcast release, I'd be happy. Crystal Dynamics has also been doing surveys related to the Legacy of Kain series over the past few months.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top