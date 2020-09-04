Crysis Remastered System Requirements Published

And it seems your PC should finally be able to run Crysis.


Crysis Remastered minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3
Memory: 8GB
Storage: 20GB
Direct X: DX11
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon 470
GPU memory: 4GB in 1080p

Crysis Remastered recommended system requirements
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5-7600k or higher / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher
Memory: 12GB
Storage: 20GB
Direct X: DX11
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti / AMD Radeon Vega 56
GPU memory: 8GB in 1080p


"Crysis Remastered releases September 19 following a two-month delay after a famously underwhelming trailer. Ahead of the release, the official system requirements have been published on the Epic Games Store, and if you were worried that the famously hardware hungry shooter would challenge your current rig, you can probably breathe a sigh of relief.

Still, it's unclear how the 'recommended' specs below apply if you're hoping to take complete advantage of the game's software ray tracing and still see decent performance. It's possible to get ray tracing running on non-RTX cards via proprietary game engine software or DirectX12's API , but for Crysis Remastered to work optimally on these relatively low specs it will rely entirely on CryEngine trickery, which has an "API-agnostic ray tracing solution."


I'm hoping this will run better than the original did on my rig, which was pegged at 20-30% CPU and GPU utilization the whole time I was playing it a few months ago on my 2700X/2080 while getting anywhere between 30-120 FPS and crashing randomly throughout the game (I downloaded the GoG version 64-bit files and tried every other trick I could find online, which I think falling back to DX9 and changing one or two of the graphics settings worked).

Opinion? Excited? Hookin it up (whatever that means)?

Edit: Might as well include DF's recent Crytek Studio tour and first hands on with the game at least on a Xbone X.

 
Last edited:
Game was decent and if it runs well... then good!

I do hope that their ray tracing has improved; their software only version seemed to cut more than a few corners that stood out.
 
T4rd said:
Still, it's unclear how the 'recommended' specs below apply if you're hoping to take complete advantage of the game's software ray tracing and still see decent performance. It's possible to get ray tracing running on non-RTX cards via proprietary game engine software or DirectX12's API , but for Crysis Remastered to work optimally on these relatively low specs it will rely entirely on CryEngine trickery, which has an "API-agnostic ray tracing solution."
One of the devs admitted a few months after that Neon Noir demo that their voxel based, cut-down version of raytracing would nevertheless get a boost from GPU's with Tensor Cores.

Anyhoo, love the original Crysis circa 2007: 3 x 8800GTX Triple-SLI to run it. However will wait for release on GOG, Steam, or any legitimate store.

T4rd said:
Excited?
LOL is this your erek impression?
 
odditory said:
One of the devs admitted a few months after that Neon Noir demo that their voxel based, cut-down version of raytracing would nevertheless get a boost from GPU's with Tensor Cores.
Yeah, I thought I'd read that before too and wonder if that applies to other games that use the hardware agnostic DXR solution built into DX12? I hope so, so the hardware is still being fully utilized and it will run that much better on my 2080 and future 3080.

odditory said:
LOL is this your erek impression?
Maayyybe. :p
 
T4rd said:
Yeah, I thought I'd read that before too and wonder if that applies to other games that use the hardware agnostic DXR solution built into DX12? I hope so, so the hardware is still being fully utilized and it will run that much better on my 2080 and future 3080.



Maayyybe. :p
The DXR solution that NVidia used for their RTX was also technically hardware agnostic, AMD just didn’t have the hardware that was compatible so moving forward AMD’s version should work for the RTX titles depending on how the developer implemented their hardware check.
 
