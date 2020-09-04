Crysis Remastered System Requirements Published - New "Can it Run Crysis? Mode Announced

Mchart said: A dead space remastered would be nice. It's such a solid game, but many games from that era have serious issues on newer systems. Click to expand...

I eventually got Dead Space working at 60fps on PC several years ago, using a combination of Adaptive VSYNC and I think I sacrificed a chicken to some Louisiana Bayou Spirit......but then I had the problem where dismembered limbs would twitch and flicker at like 120fps spinning wildly in the low-gravity game world. Also.....honestly the game was starting to look its age....last gen poly counts and texture work before every texture dripped and oozed with depth mapping and AO, etc......now that is a game that would shine with a decent Ray Tracing algo applied to it or, hell, even HDR......damnit now I am thinking about the days of Freelancer.......I want it in VR....I hate this thread.BACK ON TOPIC....this was one of the first "felt like sandbox" games (Crysis) where I felt I could replay it endlessly just to try out using different strategies....cloak in, lure the North Koreans into a building, then power-punch the building down on top of them. Use super jump and cloak to go full Preadator on them......or just shoot them in the face.....even when you got to the second part of the game where you were fighting more of those aliens...(admittedly, the balloon loses some air in the 2nd act) it was still so damned pretty.The last time I played Crysis was on the 360 when it was free, or like $3 bucks from Microsoft, and I was really kinda shocked they managed to pull it off. It didn't suck, it was Crysis and I played the entire campaign, sometimes at framerates in the 20's but with a controller you kinda don't care as much since you aren't whipping your FOV around like you do with a mouse.......but when I see videos of vanilla Crysis today I realize, I can't go back there again. Not for awile...so when this reboot/remaster is $9.99 on a SteamSale in 2021 or 2022...I'll jump in.