Crysis Remastered System Requirements Published - New "Can it Run Crysis? Mode Announced

T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
17,790
And it seems your PC should finally be able to run Crysis.


Crysis Remastered minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3
Memory: 8GB
Storage: 20GB
Direct X: DX11
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon 470
GPU memory: 4GB in 1080p

Crysis Remastered recommended system requirements
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5-7600k or higher / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher
Memory: 12GB
Storage: 20GB
Direct X: DX11
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti / AMD Radeon Vega 56
GPU memory: 8GB in 1080p


"Crysis Remastered releases September 19 following a two-month delay after a famously underwhelming trailer. Ahead of the release, the official system requirements have been published on the Epic Games Store, and if you were worried that the famously hardware hungry shooter would challenge your current rig, you can probably breathe a sigh of relief.

Still, it's unclear how the 'recommended' specs below apply if you're hoping to take complete advantage of the game's software ray tracing and still see decent performance. It's possible to get ray tracing running on non-RTX cards via proprietary game engine software or DirectX12's API , but for Crysis Remastered to work optimally on these relatively low specs it will rely entirely on CryEngine trickery, which has an "API-agnostic ray tracing solution."


I'm hoping this will run better than the original did on my rig, which was pegged at 20-30% CPU and GPU utilization the whole time I was playing it a few months ago on my 2700X/2080 while getting anywhere between 30-120 FPS and crashing randomly throughout the game (I downloaded the GoG version 64-bit files and tried every other trick I could find online, which I think falling back to DX9 and changing one or two of the graphics settings worked).

Opinion? Excited? Hookin it up (whatever that means)?

Edit: Might as well include DF's recent Crytek Studio tour and first hands on with the game at least on a Xbone X.


Edit 2: Crytek announces a "Can it run Crysis?" graphical mode for the game that maxes everything out.

1599493015994.png
 
Last edited:
L

LazyGamer

n00b
Joined
Sep 1, 2020
Messages
44
Game was decent and if it runs well... then good!

I do hope that their ray tracing has improved; their software only version seemed to cut more than a few corners that stood out.
 
O

odditory

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2007
Messages
6,365
T4rd said:
Still, it's unclear how the 'recommended' specs below apply if you're hoping to take complete advantage of the game's software ray tracing and still see decent performance. It's possible to get ray tracing running on non-RTX cards via proprietary game engine software or DirectX12's API , but for Crysis Remastered to work optimally on these relatively low specs it will rely entirely on CryEngine trickery, which has an "API-agnostic ray tracing solution."
Click to expand...
One of the devs admitted a few months after that Neon Noir demo that their voxel based, cut-down version of raytracing would nevertheless get a boost from GPU's with Tensor Cores.

Anyhoo, love the original Crysis circa 2007: 3 x 8800GTX Triple-SLI to run it. However will wait for release on GOG, Steam, or any legitimate store.

T4rd said:
Excited?
Click to expand...
LOL is this your erek impression?
 
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
17,790
odditory said:
One of the devs admitted a few months after that Neon Noir demo that their voxel based, cut-down version of raytracing would nevertheless get a boost from GPU's with Tensor Cores.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I thought I'd read that before too and wonder if that applies to other games that use the hardware agnostic DXR solution built into DX12? I hope so, so the hardware is still being fully utilized and it will run that much better on my 2080 and future 3080.

odditory said:
LOL is this your erek impression?
Click to expand...
Maayyybe. :p
 
L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
2,529
T4rd said:
Yeah, I thought I'd read that before too and wonder if that applies to other games that use the hardware agnostic DXR solution built into DX12? I hope so, so the hardware is still being fully utilized and it will run that much better on my 2080 and future 3080.



Maayyybe. :p
Click to expand...
The DXR solution that NVidia used for their RTX was also technically hardware agnostic, AMD just didn’t have the hardware that was compatible so moving forward AMD’s version should work for the RTX titles depending on how the developer implemented their hardware check.
 
O

odditory

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2007
Messages
6,365
Lakados said:
The DXR solution that NVidia used for their RTX was also technically hardware agnostic, AMD just didn’t have the hardware that was compatible so moving forward AMD’s version should work for the RTX titles depending on how the developer implemented their hardware check.
Click to expand...
I really want AMD to come out guns blazing with their hardware raytracing support.
 
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
17,790
WorldExclusive said:
Hopefully it's multi-threaded this time.
Click to expand...
stonewalker said:
I hope so too. I havent heard anything about it being.
Click to expand...
It's apparently using the same Crytek engine as Hunt: Showdown, which according to the resident forum owner:

FrgMstr said:
Hunt Showdown runs my 6 core 8600K at 5GHz+ at 85%+. With a 2080Ti at 2GHz+ and almost everything turned on graphically it will run about 120FPS at 1440p.
Click to expand...
So I'm sure it will be. This is what I'm looking forward to more than the graphical improvements so it can actually run much faster/smoother on a modern PC.
 
D

/dev/null

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 31, 2001
Messages
14,810
I tried purchasing crysis like a month or two & it's the quickest I ever refunded a steam game as it kept crashing on startup. Apparently had to do some ini hacks or some stuff....nope, not paying for a game I have to hack into inis just to get it to work.

Looks like I made the right choice, as I'm sure remastered should work out of the box on Win10.
 
Krenum

Krenum

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
16,022
/dev/null said:
I tried purchasing crysis like a month or two & it's the quickest I ever refunded a steam game as it kept crashing on startup. Apparently had to do some ini hacks or some stuff....nope, not paying for a game I have to hack into inis just to get it to work.

Looks like I made the right choice, as I'm sure remastered should work out of the box on Win10.
Click to expand...
Same here. I had previously finished it back in the day but wanted to try it on new hardware, apparently the original version doesn't play nicely with new hardware or Windows 10.
 
T

THRESHIN

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 29, 2002
Messages
3,172
PhaseNoise said:
There is no precedent for a movie or game which is based upon a predator fighting aliens.
Click to expand...
Yeah kind of a shame. Hey they should do this game where you can play as a predator, an alien and just to spice things up a space marine. I think it would be really cool. I call it alien vs predator or AVP for short. Think any devs will buy into my idea?
 
M

Mchart

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
3,966
THRESHIN said:
Yeah kind of a shame. Hey they should do this game where you can play as a predator, an alien and just to spice things up a space marine. I think it would be really cool. I call it alien vs predator or AVP for short. Think any devs will buy into my idea?
Click to expand...
Luckily for you there are three games that already give you this. AVP, AVP2, and the more recent AVP which was also fairly decent.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
6,119
Will be nice to play this again. Crytek basically abandoned Crysis for the longest.

Even though they sell it on Steam, the exe doesn't work on modern systems. You have to copy the exe from Crysis Warhead just to not get a black screen.

Then you can't play on a 4K TV either, if the game detects higher than 1080p on a TV it locks to 24 fps with no way to override.

Glad they are doing a remaster, but sucks that companies refuse to provide basic support for a product they are selling (even if from a few years ago).
 
Last edited:
H

HeadRusch

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 8, 2007
Messages
1,289
Crysis and Dead Space are two of the more frustrating PC games to try and run today at max settings + max framerates only to find physics-breaking bugs or having to jump through config hoops to get them to scale to modern PC's.

Both games remind us of what Single Player campaigns used to be like (before every game became lasertag multiplayer focused), Rockstar is one of the few makers clinging to those principals....unfortunately I can't go through Crysis or Warhead again, but if you've never played them before and they jack the graphics (and...hopefully...the poly counts as well).....they'll be worth a modest sum to experience them in modern forms.

Now, lets get on that Positive Thinking for some Dead Space love.... :D

Not a reboot, I want a new campaign....Dead Space re-imagined....no multiplayer...just DLC campaign add ons.
 
  • Like
Reactions: T4rd
like this
M

Mchart

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
3,966
HeadRusch said:
Crysis and Dead Space are two of the more frustrating PC games to try and run today at max settings + max framerates only to find physics-breaking bugs or having to jump through config hoops to get them to scale to modern PC's.

Both games remind us of what Single Player campaigns used to be like (before every game became lasertag multiplayer focused), Rockstar is one of the few makers clinging to those principals....unfortunately I can't go through Crysis or Warhead again, but if you've never played them before and they jack the graphics (and...hopefully...the poly counts as well).....they'll be worth a modest sum to experience them in modern forms.

Now, lets get on that Positive Thinking for some Dead Space love.... :D

Not a reboot, I want a new campaign....Dead Space re-imagined....no multiplayer...just DLC campaign add ons.
Click to expand...
A dead space remastered would be nice. It's such a solid game, but many games from that era have serious issues on newer systems.
 
A

Aireoth

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
4,073
PhaseNoise said:
fun, until aliens. Then less fun.
Click to expand...
I agree, it was amazing to speed boost into a camp, quickly cloak and find a bush, pause for energy recharge then leap out in super mode and fling the soldiers all over.

Then the aliens came and ruined it.
 
PhaseNoise

PhaseNoise

2[H]4U
Joined
May 11, 2005
Messages
2,978
Aireoth said:
I agree, it was amazing to speed boost into a camp, quickly cloak and find a bush, pause for energy recharge then leap out in super mode and fling the soldiers all over.

Then the aliens came and ruined it.
Click to expand...
Yes!
The whole "sandbox fight" was amazing! You could handle it in a million ways.

I personally did 'full ghost' whenever possible. I don't know that any soldier ever knew anything was going on until they were all gone. That's super fun to me, as someone who played and loved Thief and Splinter Cell to semi-pathological levels. There was never a "fight", just gradual losses on the bad guy's side.

But you didn't have to play that way. You could go full assault, or any hybrid. I love good sandbox play, and this game had it.

Right up until aliens. Then it was poo, and poo with bad framerates if memory serves.
 
A

Aireoth

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
4,073
PhaseNoise said:
Yes!
The whole "sandbox fight" was amazing! You could handle it in a million ways.

I personally did 'full ghost' whenever possible. I don't know that any soldier ever knew anything was going on until they were all gone. That's super fun to me, as someone who played and loved Thief and Splinter Cell to semi-pathological levels. There was never a "fight", just gradual losses on the bad guy's side.

But you didn't have to play that way. You could go full assault, or any hybrid. I love good sandbox play, and this game had it.

Right up until aliens. Then it was poo, and poo with bad framerates if memory serves.
Click to expand...
Its true, and the sequels never recaptured that, i gave up after 15 min of each because they messed up the suit right from the get go.

It felt like the kind of game where you could play almost anything, want to be the predator, you had the tools. want to be rambo, same. Dream of being a super hero, you could pull that off. The ways to take apart the military on the island seemed endless.

The aliens just rail roaded all of that because suddenly your suit was useless except for camo and armor mode. Their AI also was very straight forward compared to the humans. I don't remeber the frame rate so much, it could have been awful, all I remember is being dissapointed and hoping that maybe I'd get another round at the humans.
 
M

Mchart

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
3,966
Aireoth said:
Its true, and the sequels never recaptured that, i gave up after 15 min of each because they messed up the suit right from the get go.

It felt like the kind of game where you could play almost anything, want to be the predator, you had the tools. want to be rambo, same. Dream of being a super hero, you could pull that off. The ways to take apart the military on the island seemed endless.

The aliens just rail roaded all of that because suddenly your suit was useless except for camo and armor mode. Their AI also was very straight forward compared to the humans. I don't remeber the frame rate so much, it could have been awful, all I remember is being dissapointed and hoping that maybe I'd get another round at the humans.
Click to expand...
That depends. AVP2 was better/balanced for MP. Predator generally had the highest skill ceiling though, it was far more complex playing that against a bunch of people playing alien & humans, but a good predator player had the tools to dominate a section of the map easily.
 
A

Aireoth

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
4,073
Mchart said:
That depends. AVP2 was better/balanced for MP. Predator generally had the highest skill ceiling though, it was far more complex playing that against a bunch of people playing alien & humans, but a good predator player had the tools to dominate a section of the map easily.
Click to expand...
psst Mchart, we are talking Crisis.

I do love the AvP games though.
 
Last edited:
H

HeadRusch

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 8, 2007
Messages
1,289
Mchart said:
A dead space remastered would be nice. It's such a solid game, but many games from that era have serious issues on newer systems.
Click to expand...
I eventually got Dead Space working at 60fps on PC several years ago, using a combination of Adaptive VSYNC and I think I sacrificed a chicken to some Louisiana Bayou Spirit......but then I had the problem where dismembered limbs would twitch and flicker at like 120fps spinning wildly in the low-gravity game world. Also.....honestly the game was starting to look its age....last gen poly counts and texture work before every texture dripped and oozed with depth mapping and AO, etc......now that is a game that would shine with a decent Ray Tracing algo applied to it or, hell, even HDR......damnit now I am thinking about the days of Freelancer.......I want it in VR....

I hate this thread.

BACK ON TOPIC....this was one of the first "felt like sandbox" games (Crysis) where I felt I could replay it endlessly just to try out using different strategies....cloak in, lure the North Koreans into a building, then power-punch the building down on top of them. Use super jump and cloak to go full Preadator on them......or just shoot them in the face.....even when you got to the second part of the game where you were fighting more of those aliens...(admittedly, the balloon loses some air in the 2nd act) it was still so damned pretty.

The last time I played Crysis was on the 360 when it was free, or like $3 bucks from Microsoft, and I was really kinda shocked they managed to pull it off. It didn't suck, it was Crysis and I played the entire campaign, sometimes at framerates in the 20's but with a controller you kinda don't care as much since you aren't whipping your FOV around like you do with a mouse.......but when I see videos of vanilla Crysis today I realize, I can't go back there again. Not for awile...so when this reboot/remaster is $9.99 on a SteamSale in 2021 or 2022...I'll jump in.
 
Last edited:
The Mad Atheist

The Mad Atheist

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 9, 2018
Messages
1,169
I can't remember how well the original played on my systems.
Q6600, 8GB ddr2 dual channel, EVGA 9800GT 512MB. Think it ran fine, monitor was a 900P widescreen.
Played it again on my 2010 laptop that was a 2.4ghz i3-370m, 8GB ddr3 DC, ATI Radeon 5650m 1GB, 720P panel. Pretty much same performance as my home build, the i3 was atleast equal to a E6600.

Glad to see the laptop I'm looking at will be better than recommend settings. 10th gen 6 core i7, 16gb, 2060 Helios 300. Shame I didn't have the money when the price dropped 200usd a week ago, could've grabbed a extra 2tb m.2 instead of 1tb. Hopefully I have the money if it drops to 1k again, might be able to squeeze in 32 GB of RAM also.
 
S

stamsek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 2, 2005
Messages
15,044
I have the shitty steam version of the Crysis games that refuses to run on Windows 10. It's hit and miss with all the "fixes".

So I'm looking forward to this. I know it's a game I've played through a few times and will do it again.
 
Last edited:
W

WorldExclusive

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 26, 2009
Messages
10,945
stamsek said:
I have the shitty steam version of the Crysis games that refuses to run on Windows 10. It's hit and miss with all the "fixes".

So I'm looking forward to this. I know it's a game I've played through a few times and will do it again.
Click to expand...
My Origin version runs good. I should play Dead Space though. The trilogy has been in my library since Origin launched.
 
I

idiomatic

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 12, 2018
Messages
153
It was kinda built for the promised 6-7ghz single thread cpus that never materialized. If they haven't re-jiggered it for multi-threading its still not going to be a happy camper.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top