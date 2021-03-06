Crysis remaster - low fps on 10850K

Hi. I compare my fps on Crysis Remastered with somebody from youtube with similiar spec.









Using details CAN IT RUN CRYSIS 1440P he have the lowest 45fps. When i get 35fps<10 fps lower>.

My cpu is 10850K 4800mhz. Rtx 3090 Gigabyte.

He have 10900K and Rtx 3090. So specs are almost identical. I dont know if hes counter is fake or for some reason i have 10 fps lower. Thx