Crysis remaster - low fps on 10850K

M

mgty23

Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
866
Hi. I compare my fps on Crysis Remastered with somebody from youtube with similiar spec.




Using details CAN IT RUN CRYSIS 1440P he have the lowest 45fps. When i get 35fps<10 fps lower>.
My cpu is 10850K 4800mhz. Rtx 3090 Gigabyte.
He have 10900K and Rtx 3090. So specs are almost identical. I dont know if hes counter is fake or for some reason i have 10 fps lower. Thx
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
25,478
linus was only getting 30-50 with everything maxed on whatever he was using with his 3090. unless you are doing the exact run your video show, youll have different fps.
 
M

mgty23

Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
866
I make run controlling in 1 mission like he posted and tested the same places
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top