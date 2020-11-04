erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,744
"As for when Crytek plans to release this—don't hold your breath. Given that it's surfaced in a job posting, the game must still be in development. We know "Crysis Next" to be a working title, given that the listing also mentions "Ryse Next," which could be the next chapter to the critically-acclaimed Ryse: Son of Rome. Also listed are Crysis VR, Hunt Mobile, and Robinson 2."
https://www.techpowerup.com/274198/crysis-next-teased-a-free-to-play-battle-royale-fps
https://www.techpowerup.com/274198/crysis-next-teased-a-free-to-play-battle-royale-fps